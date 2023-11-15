Fantasy Alert: Bears 'Have No Plans' to Commit to Herbert, Foreman or Johnson as RB1

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears may have a murky situation at running back when Khalil Herbert, who has been out since Oct. 5 with a high ankle sprain, returns to a backfield that already includes D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson.

From a fantasy football standpoint, ESPN's Dan Graziano gave his take on the matter, saying Chicago "has no plans" to commit to one running back over the other right now.

"I would try very hard to leave any and all Bears running backs on the bench this weekend -- even if Khalil Herbert returns from injury and regardless of how well D'Onta Foreman has run the ball in his place. The Bears like handling their run game by committee; and barring further injury or other unforeseen circumstance, that's the way they plan to handle it moving forward. Rookie back Roschon Johnson has shown something as a pass-catcher, so in weeks when Chicago falls behind early, it's possible he has some PPR-league value. But I've asked directly, and my understanding is the Bears have no plans to commit to one of these guys over the others."

Herbert held clear RB1 duties for two weeks before his injury and starred during that span, amassing 198 total yards and one touchdown on 32 touches. Unfortunately, Herbert suffered the injury while trying to catch a pass in a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, putting him on IR.

Herbert remains on injured reserve, but the Bears have opened his 21-day window to return. He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, four days before Chicago is set to play the Detroit Lions.

Foreman has been working as the team's top running back lately. He was called to duty after the Herbert injury and has 351 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 attempts in five games. Foreman also seven receptions for 48 yards and a score. He most recently led the team with 23 touches and 92 total yards in a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson, a rookie, has averaged just over seven touches per game over eight contests. He's worked as a clear backup to either Herbert or Foreman but fared well when called upon, amassing 258 total yards on 57 touches.