Frank Reich to Resume Calling Plays for Bryce Young, Panthers Offense vs. Cowboys

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After giving offensive coordinator Thomas Brown offensive play-calling duties a few weeks ago, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is set to resume the role this weekend.

Reich told reporters Wednesday that he will resume calling offensive plays on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reich added that he "doesn't believe the change is a big deal," Schefter wrote, and that the play-calling will continue to be a collaborative effort. "He estimated the offense will be only about 10 percent different," per Schefter.

Reich's decision to resume play-calling duties comes after he told reporters Monday that he wasn't sure if Brown would continue to call plays against the Cowboys:

"I'm really just thinking the whole thing through. First of all, however we've done the play calling, who's ever been doing the play calling, we haven't performed as an offense. So, let me just make that point clear. First of all, as I look towards the last half of the season now, what's the best dynamic? And why any decision that's ultimately made is just going to be based on that one pure factor. So that's how we'll approach it."

Reich turned over offensive play-calling duties to Brown nearly one month ago, and the decision was met with some excitement as the Panthers were struggling on offense with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

However, Carolina hasn't fared much better since Brown started calling plays, and Thursday's 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears highlighted the need for Carolina to switch up play-calling duties again.

Young put together one of his worst performances of the season against Chicago, completing just 21 of 38 passes for 185 yards. The week prior, he tossed three interceptions in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.