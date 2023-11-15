Report: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Parents Expected to Meet at Eagles vs. Chiefs

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appear to be taking the next step in their relationship.

The parents of the Chiefs tight end and world-renowned singer/songwriter are expected to meet at Monday night's matchup between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It's unclear if Swift will be in attendance when Kelce takes the field, but it stands to reason she could make it to Arrowhead Stadium in time for the Super Bowl rematch. She is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour, which is slated to stop at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, from Friday through Sunday.

The Eras Tour then moves to Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 before a short break for the holidays ahead of a February stint in Tokyo, Japan.

Kelce recently visited Swift during Kansas City's bye week and attended her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift even changed the lyrics in her song "Karma," singing the line "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

After the show, Swift was caught on video running into Kelce's arms.