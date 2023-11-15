X

NFL

    Report: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Parents Expected to Meet at Eagles vs. Chiefs

    Erin WalshNovember 15, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appear to be taking the next step in their relationship.

    The parents of the Chiefs tight end and world-renowned singer/songwriter are expected to meet at Monday night's matchup between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

    It's unclear if Swift will be in attendance when Kelce takes the field, but it stands to reason she could make it to Arrowhead Stadium in time for the Super Bowl rematch. She is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour, which is slated to stop at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, from Friday through Sunday.

    The Eras Tour then moves to Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 before a short break for the holidays ahead of a February stint in Tokyo, Japan.

    Kelce recently visited Swift during Kansas City's bye week and attended her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift even changed the lyrics in her song "Karma," singing the line "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

    After the show, Swift was caught on video running into Kelce's arms.

    If Swift is in attendance for Monday night's matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, broadcast cameras will surely pick it up.