6 Fighters Who Could Become the UFC's Next 2-Division Champ After Pereira's Win

"I feel especially with someone like Strickland, and I think he's fighting Du Plessis soon, so either of them two would be great to fight," the Brit told Sky Sports recently. "I'm big myself. I feel like me going out and being double-champ, first ever from the UK to do it, that's definitely one of my goals. The division right now, there's no one that's exciting in the division, so for me to go out there to do that, that would be perfect."