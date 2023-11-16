Bengals vs. Ravens Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Unlike last Thursday's game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, this one has no shortage of enticing DFS options. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow ($6.8K) and Lamar Jackson ($7.9K) are two of the more reliable (and pricey) DFS options available for week-long games.



Of the two, Jackson is probably the safer play. Burrow is back to 100 percent following his early-season calf injury, but Baltimore has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.



Jackson also provides rushing upside, and the Bengals will be without pass-rusher Sam Hubbard (ankle).



Both defenses have been fairly susceptible to the run this season, with Baltimore allowing an average of 4.1 yards per carry and Cincinnati allowing 5.0 yards per rush.



However, while Baltimore's backfield has the easier matchup, Bengals running back Joe Mixon ($6.1K) is the smarter play.



Mixon tends to handle the majority of Cincinnati's backfield work, and he provides a solid amount of point-per-reception (PPR) upside. The Ravens use a committee approach, and it's hard to know if Gus Edwards ($5.9K), Justice Hill ($4.1K), Keaton Mitchell ($4.8K) or Jackson will wind up as the leading rusher.

