ATP Finals 2023: Thursday's Top Storylines to Watch After Wednesday's Results

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic saw his 19-match win streak come to a stunning halt at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

However, he's still in contention for the semi-final round.

A victory over Hubert Hurkacz in today's match or a Jannik Sinner win would keep the Serbian's quest alive of not only qualifying for the semi-final round but also continuing his chase of a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

While Djokovic has owned the head-to-head (6-0) against Hurkacz, it won't be as straight-forward as you might think.

Djokovic's 2023 Wimbledon fourth round victory over Hurkacz only went four sets, but it was closer than the score indicates.

The 26-year-old Pole blew three set point opportunities in the first-set tiebreaker and was just two points away from grabbing the second set in another tiebreaker.

Though Hurkacz is 2-6 this year against top-10 opponents, this has the makings of a three-set match.

Hurkacz has hit an ATP-leading 723 aces this year and is also one of the most consistent players on tour.

At the same time, his serve can also be his biggest problem.

While Hurkacz has been so dominant, winning 79.25% of his first serve points on hard-court surfaces, that number dwindles more than 28% to 51.02% when on second serve.

When you are facing a defensive mastermind like Djokovic, you really can't afford a statistical regression like that.