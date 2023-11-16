Bengals vs. Ravens: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The first meeting between these two division rivals was played in Cincinnati, and the Ravens won 27-24. However, it's worth noting that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was far less than 100 percent with his early-season calf injury.



Burrow has looked more like the Pro Bowler he was in 2022, despite making a few mistakes in last week's loss to the Houston Texans.



With wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) has been ruled out, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and Cincinnati's passing attack won't be at full force. However, the Bengals can keep things close if they're willing to remain patient with Joe Mixon and the ground game—Baltimore has allowed 4.1 yards per carry this season.



Cincinnati has been one of the league's worst teams against the run this season (5.0 yards per carry allowed), which plays into Baltimore's game plan. Lamar Jackson is thriving in the Ravens' new-look passing attack, but he's still leading a run-first team.



Injuries will be a big factor in this one, as Baltimore lost starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) to injuries in Week 10. The Bengals will be without pass-rusher Sam Hubbard (ankle).



Given the short week, it could be tough for any of these players to suit up and be close to full strength.



Ultimately, this game should be decided by the team that makes the fewest mistakes. The Ravens should be able to avoid quarterback miscues by leaning on their run game. They also have home-field advantage and should squeak out another close victory.

