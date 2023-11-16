Bengals vs. Ravens: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

Bengals vs. Ravens: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFNovember 16, 2023
Thursday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens got a little more interesting on Wednesday. While it doesn't directly affect either team, the Cleveland Browns announced that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
At 6-3 and having just beaten Baltimore, the Browns were primed to make a run at the AFC North title. They still could, but the division now appears even more open for the 7-3 Ravens and 5-4 Bengals.
Thursday's game will mean a lot in the standings, and what already promised to be a great game is even more pivotal.
Let's take a look at the matchup, the latest odds, and some player props to consider for the Week 11 opener.
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Date: Thursday, November 16
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video (ABC in local markets)
Line: Baltimore -4
Over/Under: 46 Points
Money Line: Baltimore -192 (bet $192 to win $100), Cincinnati +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
Preview and Prediction
The first meeting between these two division rivals was played in Cincinnati, and the Ravens won 27-24. However, it's worth noting that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was far less than 100 percent with his early-season calf injury.
Burrow has looked more like the Pro Bowler he was in 2022, despite making a few mistakes in last week's loss to the Houston Texans.
With wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) has been ruled out, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and Cincinnati's passing attack won't be at full force. However, the Bengals can keep things close if they're willing to remain patient with Joe Mixon and the ground game—Baltimore has allowed 4.1 yards per carry this season.
Cincinnati has been one of the league's worst teams against the run this season (5.0 yards per carry allowed), which plays into Baltimore's game plan. Lamar Jackson is thriving in the Ravens' new-look passing attack, but he's still leading a run-first team.
Injuries will be a big factor in this one, as Baltimore lost starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) to injuries in Week 10. The Bengals will be without pass-rusher Sam Hubbard (ankle).
Given the short week, it could be tough for any of these players to suit up and be close to full strength.
Ultimately, this game should be decided by the team that makes the fewest mistakes. The Ravens should be able to avoid quarterback miscues by leaning on their run game. They also have home-field advantage and should squeak out another close victory.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Bengals 22
Gus Edwards over 46.5 Rushing Yards
Ravens running back Gus Edwards finished Week 10 with a mere 24 rushing yards on 11 carries. However, he was up against a very stout Cleveland front and had few opportunities to rip off big gains.
This week, Edwards is -110 to reach 47 rushing yards, a mark he's reached in three of his last four games. He'll likely split carries with Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Jackson, but Baltimore should also look to run early and often in order to keep Burrow and Co. off the field.
We'd be less bullish on the over if Edwards were facing a different team. However, the Bengals run defense has been inconsistent at best, and it just surrendered 150 rushing yards to Texans back Devin Singletary.
It could be worth taking a flier on Mitchell at -115 to go over 36.5 rushing yards, given his breakaway ability. However, Edwards should lead the backfield attack and should be a fairly safe pick for the over.
Tyler Boyd over 44.5 Receiving Yards
If Humphrey can't go or is significantly limited, Baltimore may have to dedicate an extra defensive back to Ja'Marr Chase regularly. That should create opportunities for Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, who will already play a substantial role in Cincinnati's game plan.
Because of Higgins' injury, Boyd projects as Burrow's No. 2 target behind Chase. He filled that role against Houston and finished with eight catches and 117 yards. While Boyd did drop a would-be go-ahead touchdown pass late in the game, he still has his quarterback's confidence.
"We wouldn't have even been down there if it wasn't for him," Burrow told reporters.
If the Bengals are going to have success moving the ball through the air, they're going to have to rely on more than just Chase. Boyd has only reached 50 receiving yards three times this season, but he's done it twice in the past two games.
Expect Boyd to make it in a row on Thursday.
