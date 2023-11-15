Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start for Browns vs. Steelers amid Deshaun Watson Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of PJ Walker for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters the news Wednesday. after Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz first reported the decision.

Thompson-Robinson will replace Deshaun Watson, who requires season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury.

The 2023 fifth-round pick has appeared in three games, throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions on 37 attempts.

The Browns have certainly come to regret not being more active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Their long-term future remains tied to Watson, whose fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract runs through 2026. He has already missed three games due to injuries this season, so acquiring a better backup quarterback would've made sense.

Instead, Cleveland is left to choose between two less-than-desirable options.

With the team looking to at least hold onto its wild-card position, leaning on the more experienced Walker might be the choice for some. The 28-year-old hasn't exactly looked convincing when filling in for Watson, though.

Walker has completed fewer than half of his passes while throwing for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions with the Browns. His time with the Carolina Panthers wasn't much different, as he had twice as many picks (11) as touchdowns (five) while posting a dismal 63.9 passer rating.

Thompson-Robinson was a bright spot from Cleveland's preseason, passing for 440 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

In terms of replacing Watson, there isn't a clear outside solution in free agency, and general manager Andrew Berry ruled out any notable addition for the time being.