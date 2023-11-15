Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Could Start Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones vs. Giants

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are on a bye this week, and they reportedly could be using the time off to make a significant change.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is likely to use to bye week to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe.

"I will go ahead and predict that Bailey Zappe will be the Patriots' starting quarterback when they come back from their bye week to play the Giants in Week 12," Graziano wrote. "Sunday's game in Germany felt like a breaking point for Mac Jones, and sources I'm talking to think coach Bill Belichick could use the two-week break to make a change and get Zappe ready to start. Jones has been a massive disappointment this season, regressing in key areas and repeating too many mistakes week in and week out."

