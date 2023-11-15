X

    NFL Rumors: Josh Dobbs Trade Wasn't Pursued by Browns Prior to 2023 Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 12: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns didn't explore a trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs ahead of the NFL trade deadline, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

    Dobbs told Florio he was under the impression he'd be moved to the Browns or Minnesota Vikings after getting benched by the Arizona Cardinals. However, Florio reported "the Browns weren't in it."

    Cleveland's inaction at the deadline is especially notable now with Deshaun Watson undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. <a href="https://t.co/W79ku2xzND">pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

