NFL Rumors: Josh Dobbs Trade Wasn't Pursued by Browns Prior to 2023 Deadline

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns didn't explore a trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs ahead of the NFL trade deadline, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Dobbs told Florio he was under the impression he'd be moved to the Browns or Minnesota Vikings after getting benched by the Arizona Cardinals. However, Florio reported "the Browns weren't in it."

Cleveland's inaction at the deadline is especially notable now with Deshaun Watson undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

