Jets' Garrett Wilson Led Players-Only Meeting Tuesday After Loss to Raiders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson said the team held a players-only meeting after Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York's second straight defeat.

"The guys talked, and we had the floor," he said on Tuesday's Bart & Hahn Show (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). "It was just us. We got to make sure we're all on the same page about where we're at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more."

The Jets have gone two straight games without a touchdown and the offense has managed just two touchdowns in the past four games. Wilson said Tuesday that he and his teammates are "truly sorry about the product we've put on the field offensively this season to this point."

The Jets had sky-high expectations coming into the 2023 campaign after the offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. That lasted all of one game, as Rodgers tore his ACL and the beleaguered Zach Wilson was thrust back into the spotlight.

The former BYU man has again struggled immensely, throwing for 1,863 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions while taking 33 sacks and completing just 59.8 percent of his passes.

A stout defense has kept the Jets (4-5) in the playoff picture, but the offense has been a downright slog under Wilson. Still, head coach Robert Saleh has continued to defend his quarterback.

"When speaking about Zach, I get it: There's a yearning for more, or whatever it is," he told reporters. "But it is hard to make changes just to make changes. Just to pacify something. Especially when someone's not deserving. If he was deserving of it, I gotcha, let's change something. [But] to say that one person is the reason for everyone failing, I don't think that's fair."

Saleh is going to protect his player, and fair enough. But the root of New York's issues on offense undeniably stems from the quarterback position. Still, that doesn't mean that the rest of the offense can't pick up some of the slack.

Hence, the players-only meeting.