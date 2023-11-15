Jets' Garrett Wilson Led Players-Only Meeting Tuesday After Loss to Raiders

Jets' Garrett Wilson Led Players-Only Meeting Tuesday After Loss to RaidersNovember 15, 2023
New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson said the team held a players-only meeting after Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York's second straight defeat.
"The guys talked, and we had the floor," he said on Tuesday's Bart & Hahn Show (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). "It was just us. We got to make sure we're all on the same page about where we're at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more."
The Jets have gone two straight games without a touchdown and the offense has managed just two touchdowns in the past four games. Wilson said Tuesday that he and his teammates are "truly sorry about the product we've put on the field offensively this season to this point."
The Jets had sky-high expectations coming into the 2023 campaign after the offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. That lasted all of one game, as Rodgers tore his ACL and the beleaguered Zach Wilson was thrust back into the spotlight.
The former BYU man has again struggled immensely, throwing for 1,863 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions while taking 33 sacks and completing just 59.8 percent of his passes.
A stout defense has kept the Jets (4-5) in the playoff picture, but the offense has been a downright slog under Wilson. Still, head coach Robert Saleh has continued to defend his quarterback.
"When speaking about Zach, I get it: There's a yearning for more, or whatever it is," he told reporters. "But it is hard to make changes just to make changes. Just to pacify something. Especially when someone's not deserving. If he was deserving of it, I gotcha, let's change something. [But] to say that one person is the reason for everyone failing, I don't think that's fair."
trey wingo @wingoz
Robert Saleh is a very good coach.. and Joe Douglas has done good things as the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> GM. But the idea that they were both ok with Zach Wilson being the backup plan behind Rodgers after what they saw last season is truly inexcusable
Jason Cole @JasonCole62
I'm not saying that Zach Wilson is good, so don't take this the wrong way. However, in Nathaniel Hackett's past 24 games as an HC or OC, his offenses have:<br>1. Scored less than 20 points 16 times<br>2. Scored 20 or more 8 times, including 30 only once<br>3. Averaged 15.6 points
Saleh is going to protect his player, and fair enough. But the root of New York's issues on offense undeniably stems from the quarterback position. Still, that doesn't mean that the rest of the offense can't pick up some of the slack.
Hence, the players-only meeting.
"We don't want to finish the season and look back like we should've done this earlier... so let's talk about it now," Garrett Wilson said Tuesday. "Hopefully, it leads to results, but the reality of us doing that and doing the right thing as far as calling a players-only meeting and talking, it doesn't guarantee anything. We still have to go out and do it, but we're taking the right steps and we're turning over every stone because it matters to us."