Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

2 of 4

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It may seem rather absurd to suggest benching an elite quarterback like Burrow in fantasy, but the Baltimore Ravens give up next to nothing to that position (a league-best 11.9 points per game).



They also give up just 173.1 passing yards per game, good enough for second-best in the NFL.



Some may point to DeShaun Watson and the Browns' miracle comeback a week ago but one look at his stat line indicates it was far from a banner game for the quarterback, who threw for just over 200 yards, with a lone touchdown and an interception.



Burrow has more weapons than Watson, and will be looking to make a statement following last week's disappointing loss to Houston, but that does not necessarily mean a strong fantasy week.



Managers with a quality backup should check that match-up and make an educated decision involving their starter for Week 11.

