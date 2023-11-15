Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe StartersNovember 15, 2023
Brock Purdy had a bounce-back game against Jacksonville in Week 10, but is the second-year starter someone worth starting in Week 11?
Is Derrick Henry poised to follow suit and improve on a season that has been anything but the norm for the King?
Find out where those two stars stand entering this week's slate of games and who joins them as starters and sitters for fantasy managers with this preview.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start Em: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy returned to form in Week 10, throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco blew out a good Jacksonville Jaguars squad.
It was a performance reminiscent of the young quarterback that took the league by storm en route to an appearance in last year's NFC Championship and, again, earlier this season.
He will have an opportunity to repeat his performance in Week 11, against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is essentially tied with the Jaguars when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Tampa is giving up 266.9 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL) and 19.3 points per game, fifth worst in fantasy.
The return of Deebo Samuel helped significantly in Week 10 and against a Bucs team prone to the pass, Purdy should have another strong outing, especially if he can avoid the turnovers that plagued him prior to the bye week.
Sit Em: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
It may seem rather absurd to suggest benching an elite quarterback like Burrow in fantasy, but the Baltimore Ravens give up next to nothing to that position (a league-best 11.9 points per game).
They also give up just 173.1 passing yards per game, good enough for second-best in the NFL.
Some may point to DeShaun Watson and the Browns' miracle comeback a week ago but one look at his stat line indicates it was far from a banner game for the quarterback, who threw for just over 200 yards, with a lone touchdown and an interception.
Burrow has more weapons than Watson, and will be looking to make a statement following last week's disappointing loss to Houston, but that does not necessarily mean a strong fantasy week.
Managers with a quality backup should check that match-up and make an educated decision involving their starter for Week 11.
Those who do not should surround Burrow with strong FLEX options because this may be one week where he cannot single-handedly win you the week.
Start Em: Tank Dell, Houston Texans
Tank Dell has been a revelation of sorts for fantasy managers here in 2023, posting double-digit points days in four of his nine games.
His Week 9 performance against Tampa Bay, in which he caught six balls for 114 yards and two touchdowns, saw him finish first overall at his position.
He followed that showing up with a six-catch, 54 yard, one touchdown game against Cincinnati.
Is he a top-tier option at his position? No. He definitely benefited last week from the absence of Nico Collins, and still only managed to catch less-than-half of his targets. Still, he produced and scored, making him a valuable asset.
With uncertainty surrounding Collins' availability, and an Arizona Cardinals defense giving up 27.7 points to opposing wide receivers, Dell is absolutely worth a start in Week 11.
Especially as he continues to develop on-field chemistry with rookie phenom, and MVP candidate, CJ Stroud.
Sit Em: Derrick Henry, Tennesse Titans
Derrick Henry's season has gone the way of the Tennessee Titans as a whole.
He has had just one 100-yard game, three with over 20 carries, and has found the endzone just four times. After the team failed to deal him at the trade deadline, it appears as though he is in line for one of his more disappointing seasons in the pros.
Unless a sudden explosion in production, yardage, and touchdowns occurs, so are his fantasy managers.
He has a long history of great runs against Jacksonville, but this version of the Jaguars is giving up just 86.4 rushing yards a game and just 17.1 fantasy points to opposing backs.
Considering the Jags give up 266.8 yards through the air, expect the Titans to try to air it out. That will likely affect Henry's numbers beyond what the opponent will.