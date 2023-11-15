NASCAR's Kevin Harvick Reportedly Buys $6.75M Mansion from 'Talladega Nights'

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Driver Kevin Harvick will no longer shake and bake on the racetrack since he recently retired from NASCAR, but he reportedly found quite the home to enjoy his new free time.

According to Jenna Martin of the Charlotte Business Journal (h/t ESPN), Harvick purchased the 12,042-square home that was used as the fictional residence for Ricky Bobby, played by actor Will Ferrell, in the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

He purchased the home for $6.75 million.

The mansion, which is located in Cornelius, North Carolina, features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an infinity pool with a hot tub, two docks, a boat lift, a beach area and a putting green.

But it is surely most famous for its appearance in the Talladega Nights movie, where Ferrell's character is a NASCAR driver who lives by the motto "if you ain't first you're last."