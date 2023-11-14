Mac Jones: 'We Haven't Talked About' Patriots' QB1 vs. Giants amid Bailey Zappe Buzz

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The New England Patriots benched Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe on the final drive of Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but there apparently hasn't been much clarification regarding how permanent the move will be for the rest of the season.

During an appearance on WEEI (h/t Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald), Jones said "we haven't talked about that" when asked if the Patriots have told him whether he will start their Week 12 game against the New York Giants following a bye.

The poor quarterback play is a major reason the Patriots are just 2-8 and in a position where they are largely playing out the string on a lost season.

Jones threw an ugly interception in the red zone in the fourth quarter of Sunday's eventual 10-6 loss, which led to his replacement. Zappe was then tasked with leading a game-winning drive in the final minutes but threw a pick of his own after faking a spike.

It was a fitting ending to a terrible offensive performance for a team that has surpassed the 20-point mark just one time all season.

Jones was supposed to be a franchise quarterback for New England after it selected him with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he has not looked the part this season with 10 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. The team is a far cry from where it was when Tom Brady was under center, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone else at quarterback by next year.

The question now is whether Jones will even be under center for the next game.

If there was ever a time to make a quarterback change, it would be during a bye week following another ugly offensive showing. That is where the Patriots find themselves ahead of the closing stretch to the season.

Still, it's not as if Zappe has a proven track record of dominance. He had five touchdown passes and three interceptions last season and is the one who threw the interception that clinched Sunday's loss to the Colts.