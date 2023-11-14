Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'We're Gonna Need More' from Kenny Pickett Despite 6-3 Record

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be 6-3, but coach Mike Tomlin knows their offense—particularly quarterback Kenny Pickett—needs to start showing major improvement if this team is going to make a deep playoff run.

"We're gonna need more, particularly as this road narrows," Tomlin told reporters of Pickett. "But guys like Kenny and myself, we're measured by wins and losses. He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win. And so that's where we are, that's where our focus is. I love the fact that he embraces that. Down in and down out, are there some things to work on? Certainly. But it's not like we're going to start on Wednesday working on those things. We've been working on those things and we'll continue until we get the desired result."

Pickett, pegged by some as a potential 2023 breakout candidate, has been a marked disappointment in his second NFL season. He's thrown for just 1,616 and six touchdowns against four interceptions in his nine starts. His 2.4 percent touchdown rate and 3.5 average air yards per attempt rank are both among the worst rates in the NFL.

While Pickett has limited turnovers, the Steelers offense has been a stagnant check-down machine through the air and a plodding series of short gains on the ground. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in total offense and 26th in scoring.

It's a borderline miracle the Steelers are 6-3 given they've been outgained by their opponent in every game this season. On paper, Pittsburgh ranks among the worst 6-3 teams in NFL history.

That all starts with the offense.