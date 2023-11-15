NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As is usually the case, our advice starts with knowing who to avoid. This week, we have a pair of AFC North matchups that we'd avoid at all costs.



The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, and the Ravens are four-point favorites. Short-week games are always tough, and that's not an encouraging line for the home team.



The Cleveland Browns are four-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that's another tricky one to call. Both the Steelers and Browns have tremendous defenses offset by wildly inconsistent offenses.



We saw the good version of Deshaun Watson in the second half of the Ravens game, but he's dealing with an ankle injury and actively cost Cleveland the game the last time he played Pittsburgh.



The biggest reason to avoid this pair of games is that AFC North teams are cannibalizing one another. The Ravens have beaten the Browns and the Bengals, the Browns have beaten the Bengals and the Ravens, while the Steelers have beaten the Ravens and Browns.

Only Cincinnati remains winless in divisional play.



We'd also suggest avoiding the Sunday night matchup between the Denver Broncos (-2) and Minnesota Vikings, along with the Monday night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (-3).

