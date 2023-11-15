NFL Picks Week 11: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score BetsNovember 15, 2023
NFL Picks Week 11: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets
The wacky adventure that has been the 2023 NFL season had one of its most intriguing chapters in Week 10. We saw six teams win via walk-off field goals, and we saw several unexpected upsets.
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, for example, came into Sunday with two of the best defenses in the league. Naturally, they engaged in a point-fest, which Cleveland won 33-31.
While we saw plenty of low-scoring games early in the season, offenses are hitting their mid-season strides, and we're likely to see points totals continue increasing over the second half of the season.
With this in mind, let's examine a few enticing over/under wagers for Week 11 based on the early lines.
Bengals and Ravens over 46 Points
Week 11 is set to open with a tremendous AFC North showdown between the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 7-3 Ravens and 5-4 Bengals are both alive in the wide-open AFC North, and this is a critical matchup.
Early in the season, we would have pegged this one for the under. However, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is again healthy and has the Cincinnati offense clicking. The Bengals made too many mistakes to beat the Houston Texans on Sunday, but they did score 27 points.
The Ravens, meanwhile, have been playing good offensive football, and their vaunted defense got exposed a bit by Cleveland's running game on Sunday. Additionally, injuries are likely to play a role in this game.
The Ravens lost cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a calf strain in Week 10, while the Bengals lost pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson to a hyperextended knee. It'll be tough for either player to return on a short week, and the Bengals were already without pass-rusher Sam Hubbard (ankle).
The first meeting between these two teams hit 51 points, and the rematch might be even more offense-oriented.
Chargers and Packers Over 44.5 Points
The Green Bay Packers defense is far from awful, and the Packers will have home-field advantage in this one. The Los Angeles Chargers might have some difficulty moving the ball against a unit ranked 11th in both yards and points allowed.
However, we still like the over in this one. Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler are a potent enough combination to gain ground against most NFL defenses. While the Chargers are just 4-5 on the season, they haven't scored fewer than 17 points in a game this year.
Over the last three weeks, Los Angeles has averaged just under 32 points per game. On Sunday, it put up 38 against the Detroit Lions.
And while Jordan Love and the Packers offense have been inconsistent, the Chargers pass defense has been atrocious. L.A. ranks 30th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and no team has allowed more passing yards per game.
We saw Love and his receivers connect on some beautiful deep passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and we should see more of that from Green Bay this week. The stage is set for some fun offensive back-and-forth.
Cowboys and Panthers over 42.5 Points
There's a very real possibility that the Dallas Cowboys will shut out the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, given the struggles we've seen from Bryce Young and the Panthers offense.
Carolina failed to score an offensive touchdown against an underwhelming Chicago Bears defense last Thursday night.
However, the Cowboys did just surrender 17 points to the New York Giants and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.
The Cowboys also dropped 49 points on the Giants, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cowboys run up the score on another overmatched opponent. The Cowboys need to generate some momentum heading into a tough final stretch that includes games against the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Notching consecutive blowout wins would certainly help give Dallas a mental boost, and the Cowboys have the playmakers in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Tony Pollard to drop another 40-point game.
Plus, we get the sneaking suspicion that Mike McCarthy is eager to score whenever he can—he orchestrated another touchdown drive after Dallas' starters were pulled on Sunday—to show that he is, in fact, succeeding as the offensive play caller.
