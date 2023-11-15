NFL Picks Week 11: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

2 of 3

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers defense is far from awful, and the Packers will have home-field advantage in this one. The Los Angeles Chargers might have some difficulty moving the ball against a unit ranked 11th in both yards and points allowed.



However, we still like the over in this one. Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler are a potent enough combination to gain ground against most NFL defenses. While the Chargers are just 4-5 on the season, they haven't scored fewer than 17 points in a game this year.



Over the last three weeks, Los Angeles has averaged just under 32 points per game. On Sunday, it put up 38 against the Detroit Lions.



And while Jordan Love and the Packers offense have been inconsistent, the Chargers pass defense has been atrocious. L.A. ranks 30th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and no team has allowed more passing yards per game.

