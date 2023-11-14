X

    Lions' Dan Campbell Says He Tells Family Members to 'Wear a Diaper' Before Some Games

    Doric SamNovember 14, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Detroit Lions Dan Campbell claps during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made a habit out of taking risks throughout games, and he doesn't plan on changing his ways.

    When asked about his penchant for fourth-down gambles, Campbell told reporters, "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games. I'll give them an alert and say, 'Put them on and be ready to roll.'"

    Campbell's most recent gamble paid off in a big way. In Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the game was tied at 38 with 1:47 left when he went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 26-yard line instead of kicking a field goal, which would've given the Chargers the chance to possess the ball and win or send the game to overtime.

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed a six-yard pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, allowing Detroit to kneel three times before kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to earn a 41-38 victory.

    Overall, the Lions were 4-of-5 on fourth-down conversions in the game. The Chargers were just as aggressive, converting all three of their fourth-down attempts. Detroit players appreciated their coach's willingness to take risks.

    "I'm sure in his head he didn't want to give Justin [Herbert] the ball back with a minute and a half," Goff said after the game. "It's a lot of fun when he puts the ball in our hands to make a play."

    The win improved Detroit to 7-2 this season and helped the team maintain its lead in the NFC North. The Lions will look to keep the momentum going on Sunday in a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears.