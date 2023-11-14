Lions' Dan Campbell Says He Tells Family Members to 'Wear a Diaper' Before Some Games

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made a habit out of taking risks throughout games, and he doesn't plan on changing his ways.

When asked about his penchant for fourth-down gambles, Campbell told reporters, "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games. I'll give them an alert and say, 'Put them on and be ready to roll.'"

Campbell's most recent gamble paid off in a big way. In Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the game was tied at 38 with 1:47 left when he went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 26-yard line instead of kicking a field goal, which would've given the Chargers the chance to possess the ball and win or send the game to overtime.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed a six-yard pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, allowing Detroit to kneel three times before kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to earn a 41-38 victory.

Overall, the Lions were 4-of-5 on fourth-down conversions in the game. The Chargers were just as aggressive, converting all three of their fourth-down attempts. Detroit players appreciated their coach's willingness to take risks.

"I'm sure in his head he didn't want to give Justin [Herbert] the ball back with a minute and a half," Goff said after the game. "It's a lot of fun when he puts the ball in our hands to make a play."