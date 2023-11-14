Texans' Denzel Perryman Suspended 3 Games for Violating NFL Player Safety Rules

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules.

Perryman received an unnecessary roughness penalty during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals for lowering his head on a tackle. The NFL's letter to Perryman said he's had six violations of this type during his career, including one in Week 2 of this season.

The league fined him $66,666 for the Week 2 violation.

Perryman is in his ninth NFL season and first with the Texans. He's recorded 41 tackles and 0.5 sacks in six games played.

The veteran will have a chance to appeal the suspension. Either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, former NFL players who were jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, will hear the appeal and then make a ruling.

Perryman's suspension ranks among the harshest penalties for on-field infractions in recent years. It's possible the suspension is reduced by an arbitrator given it stands out as a bit of an outlier, though Perryman's history of repeated dangerous play is also an outlier.