Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of 2023-24 Men's College Basketball Season

Spoiler alert: This is entirely anecdotal.

I have no clue how many block/charge collisions there have been this season, what percentage of them have been called in which direction, how that rate/percentage compares to previous seasons or where one would even begin such a data deep dive.

But just from watching the early games, it sure feels like the referees got the memo about no longer rewarding secondary defenders for trying to draw charges at the last possible millisecond.

Now, that doesn't mean the charge is dead. Duke was still able to draw two charges in the second half of its game against Arizona, and we all know that any scientific study of the state of charges drawn in men's college basketball has to begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

If you lower your shoulder and try to bowl over a defender in the post, it's still going to be an offensive foul. And it is still possible for a secondary defender to step in front of a driver with a full head of steam and create a turnover.

Thus far, however, it has to be a pretty blatant charge to go the other way.

All of those questionable calls from years past where one ref blows the whistle because there's a collision, but then all three officials just kind of look at each other for a few seconds before deciding who the foul is against? Those situations are almost unilaterally—and, again, I'm speaking anecdotally from the tiny percentage of all D-I games that I've seen thus far—and not hesitantly being called fouls against the defender.

Because of that, fewer buckets are being waved off, more free throws are being awarded, aggressive drivers are less likely to get into early foul trouble and overall scoring has increased considerably.