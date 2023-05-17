Report: Caleb Love Won't Transfer to Michigan; UNC Return Not on the Table

Report: Caleb Love Won't Transfer to Michigan; UNC Return Not on the TableMay 17, 2023
Caleb Love's commitment to Michigan lasted about five weeks.
The former North Carolina guard has reportedly backed out of his transfer commitment to the Wolverines and will return to the transfer portal as he seeks a new school, per Joe Tipton of On3.
Matt Norlander of CBS Sports added additional details:
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
More context: Michigan's (lofty) admissions standards for a transfer means a higher bar needs to be cleared for most/all credits from a prior school to carry over. At Michigan, the more credits there are to bring over, the less likely they all get kept, depending on transcript.
In late March, Love announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
On April 7, Love announced he was transferring to Michigan, and earlier in May he confirmed that decision (both tweets have since been deleted).
But Love is back on the market, and it's been a tough overall day for the Wolverines, with Hunter Dickinson committing to Kansas after leaving Michigan.
Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla
Everyone is complaining about the Michigan Admissions office not giving Caleb Love & <a href="https://twitter.com/umichbball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@umichbball</a> a break. As I mentioned last week, the days of blaming a coach for his graduation rate is over. Just win and pay the players.
Love, who will be a senior next season, posted 16.7 points and 2.8 assists per game last season for a disappointing Tar Heels squad that failed to reach the NCAA tournament and turned down an NIT invite.
That was a year removed from Love leading the Tar Heels to the national championship game, averaging 18.8 points per game in the tournament and putting up 30 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and 28 points against hated rival Duke in the Final Four, spoiling Mike Krzyzewski's final game.
NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB
One year ago today, Caleb Love hit the dagger for <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a> as the Tar Heels defeated Duke in Coach K's final game to advance to the National Championship 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/i8SRQJB8vG">pic.twitter.com/i8SRQJB8vG</a>
The Tar Heels fell short to Kansas in the national title game, however, with Love shooting just 5-of-24 from the field as the Tar Heels blew a 15-point halftime lead.
His return to the transfer portal will make him the best available target for teams seeking help for next season. Love is a dynamic scorer in the backcourt, and despite last season's disappointing campaign for North Carolina, he'll still bring tournament pedigree with him wherever he lands.
As for his next destination, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times tweeted to "keep an eye on" Missouri and Indiana.