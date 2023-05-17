Report: Caleb Love Won't Transfer to Michigan; UNC Return Not on the Table

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Love's commitment to Michigan lasted about five weeks.

The former North Carolina guard has reportedly backed out of his transfer commitment to the Wolverines and will return to the transfer portal as he seeks a new school, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports added additional details:

In late March, Love announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

On April 7, Love announced he was transferring to Michigan, and earlier in May he confirmed that decision (both tweets have since been deleted).

But Love is back on the market, and it's been a tough overall day for the Wolverines, with Hunter Dickinson committing to Kansas after leaving Michigan.

Love, who will be a senior next season, posted 16.7 points and 2.8 assists per game last season for a disappointing Tar Heels squad that failed to reach the NCAA tournament and turned down an NIT invite.

That was a year removed from Love leading the Tar Heels to the national championship game, averaging 18.8 points per game in the tournament and putting up 30 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and 28 points against hated rival Duke in the Final Four, spoiling Mike Krzyzewski's final game.

The Tar Heels fell short to Kansas in the national title game, however, with Love shooting just 5-of-24 from the field as the Tar Heels blew a 15-point halftime lead.

His return to the transfer portal will make him the best available target for teams seeking help for next season. Love is a dynamic scorer in the backcourt, and despite last season's disappointing campaign for North Carolina, he'll still bring tournament pedigree with him wherever he lands.

As for his next destination, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times tweeted to "keep an eye on" Missouri and Indiana.