ATP Finals 2023: Tuesday's Top Storylines to Watch After Monday's Results

1 of 2

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

After Sunday's win against Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic solidified his ranking as the year-end world No. 1 for a record-extending eighth year.

The Serbian has a 58-5 overall record this year and has won 19 straight matches.

Djokovic is a combined 42-1 on the hard-court surfaces this year.

Defeating the world No. 1 has proven to be among the most difficult tasks in the sport of tennis and has not been done since a gut-wrenching five-set defeat courtesy of Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

But might Djokovic's next opponent have the best chance of all suitors to end the Serbian's impressive win streak?

Yes, in fact, this may be Jannik Sinners' best chance to grab his first win in his head-to-head against Djokovic (0-3), and that's saying something considering the Italian once led two sets to love against Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal.

But we all know how that turned out for the youngster.

This match should be different; indeed, that version of Sinner has morphed into an entirely different player—one who is capable of beating just about anyone and has now developed a serve that is nearly unbreakable.

With his explosiveness off the bounce when it comes to his forehand and much improved discipline in extended rallies, Sinner has been every opponent's worst nightmare as of late.

Since falling to Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the fourth round of the 2023 U.S. Open, the Italian world No. 4 has been nearly flawless, winning 14 of his 15 matches, nine of them in straight sets, and his sole defeat to Ben Shelton being exacted upon two weeks later in straight sets.