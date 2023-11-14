Tom Brady Jokes with C.J. Stroud About Betting Super Bowl Ring on Michigan-Ohio State

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

He may be more than 20 years removed from the rivalry, but there is still no love lost between Tom Brady and Ohio State.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent his entire collegiate career at Michigan, staring during the 1998 and 1999 specifically. And he is always ready to talk some trash in defense of his Wolverines.

So, when Houston Texans quarterback and former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud appeared on Monday's episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, the latter wasn't shy about placing a hefty—and weird—wager.

"Alright so, we got a bet," Brady said. "So, if Ohio State wins... you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 and all your future years in the NFL."

While the latter half of the trade isn't scientifically possible, Brady has rings to spare in case the No. 2 Wolverines do end up going down against the No. 3 Buckeyes.

So, it doesn't look like it's much of a win for the GOAT regardless of the outcome.

Brady has quite a bit of reason to be confident, Michigan is currently on a two-game winning streak against Ohio State, with both wins coming during Stroud's time in Columbus. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft never beat the team up north during his tenure.

Michigan may have to do it without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, however. He is appealing a three-game suspension that would cause him to miss the game amid a sign-stealing scandal.