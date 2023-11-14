Rams HC: Carson Wentz a 'Pro' Since Signing Contract; Future in LA 'to Be Determined'

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been impressed with free agent pickup Carson Wentz despite the quarterback's uncertain future with the franchise.

When asked if Wentz would be with the team beyond the 2023 season, McVay was noncommittal.

"I think that's to be determined," he said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I think we were just excited about being able to get him in the building. We had a need. And like I had mentioned, we're excited about getting Matthew [Stafford] back, but I think to have somebody that's played as well as he's played, has had as many experiences as he's had to be out there and available is kind of rare."

"He's been a pro in every sense of the word," McVay later added.

Wentz was signed by the team on Nov. 7 after a Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Stafford was unable to start due to a thumb injury, and the offense struggled in Green Bay with backup Brett Rypien under center.

The Rams were only able to muster 3 points on 187 total yards of offense against the Packers.

Wentz has years of experience under center, as the former No. 2 overall pick in 2016 has 92 career regular season starts to his name. He's thrown for 22,129 yards and 151 touchdowns in the NFL, tossing just 66 interceptions.

However, Stafford is expected to return in Week 11 (per ESPN's Sarah Barshop). This leaves Wentz's future with the organization unclear.