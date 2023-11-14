Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

5 of 6

Samuel's return to the 49ers lineup may have worked wonders for Purdy's fantasy value, but it has lowered the floor of fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The 25-year-old was targeted 25 times in three games before the bye. On Sunday, he was only targeted three times.



However, Aiyuk caught all three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. In a game that should be a little more competitive, at least early, against Tampa, he should be utilized a little bit more.



The Buccaneers have been as fantasy-friendly to opposing wide receivers as they have been to quarterbacks this season—allowing an average of 3.5 fantasy points to the position.

