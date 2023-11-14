Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and MoreNovember 14, 2023
We're now over the halfway point in the 2023 NFL season, which means that the fantasy playoffs aren't too far away. Whether you're looking to stay near the top of the standings or get in the hunt, maximizing lineup decisions is critical at this point in the season.
Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst fantasy matchups of Week 11 and examine a couple of potential waiver-wire targets to consider as sleeper plays.
All picks are based on point-per-reception scoring and, as a reminder, the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are on bye.
Start: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy is back. Maybe. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller returned to fantasy relevance with a 296-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.
The return of Deebo Samuel and the bye week got Purdy trending back in the right direction following a three-game losing streak before the break. This week, Purdy has a favorable matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the Buccaneers have been better than many folks expected, they haven't been very good against opposing quarterbacks. They've allowed an average of 6.6 net yards per pass attempt this season and have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.
Consider Purdy a strong streaming option in Week 11.
Sit: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We'd shy away from the other quarterback in the 49ers-Buccaneers matchup. While Baker Mayfield has been a decent streamer this season—he had 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday—he has a tough matchup and is dealing with a thumb injury.
The good news is that Mayfield isn't expected to miss practice time or the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The bad news is that San Francisco appears to have addressed the defensive issues it had during the three-game skid.
The 49ers have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Managers seeking a fill-in off the wavier wire should consider Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He's expected to return from his thumb injury and has a favorable matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Stafford is rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
Start: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
During the Dallas Cowboys' blowout win over the New York Giants in Week 10, Dallas used a heavy rotation of players in the running game. Starter Tony Pollard recorded just 15 of the team's 33 carries, while Rico Dowdle finished as the Cowboys' leading rusher.
Pollard also finished without a reception.
However, this isn't the week to stop trusting Pollard. The Cowboys will visit the Carolina Panthers, who have been absolutely awful against the run this season. Carolina has allowed an average of 4.3 yards per carry and has surrendered an average of 26.7 fantasy points to opposing backfields.
Even as part of a committee, Pollard is worth a flex start in Week 11.
Sit: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
We're less bullish on Zach Charbonnet's role in Seattle's backfield rotation. He's still the clear No. 2 back behind Kenneth Walker III, and while he did have four receptions in Week 10, he recorded just six carries to Walker's 19.
The Rams have been surprisingly good against the run this season and have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs.
Charbonnet projects as a very PPR-dependent play in this matchup. Managers seeking an alternative should grab Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary.
Singletary ran wild over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, finishing with 161 scrimmage yards, one catch and one touchdown. He'll face a vulnerable Arizona Cardinals run defense this week, and he's still available in 50 percent of ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
Start: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Samuel's return to the 49ers lineup may have worked wonders for Purdy's fantasy value, but it has lowered the floor of fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The 25-year-old was targeted 25 times in three games before the bye. On Sunday, he was only targeted three times.
However, Aiyuk caught all three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. In a game that should be a little more competitive, at least early, against Tampa, he should be utilized a little bit more.
The Buccaneers have been as fantasy-friendly to opposing wide receivers as they have been to quarterbacks this season—allowing an average of 3.5 fantasy points to the position.
Aiyuk has caught now fewer than three passes in any given contest this season, and he remains a viable flex play, even with Samuel back in the lineup.
Sit: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson caught a touchdown pass in Week 9, his first since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement following the 2021 season. However, he was back to the fantasy wasteland in Week 10, catching just one pass for 17 yards.
The reality is that Kenny Pickett is just too unreliable to trust Johnson on a weekly basis. This week, the Steelers will visit the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Managers should consider snapping up Cowboys wideout Brandin Cooks and playing him instead.
Cooks had a season-high 173 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in Week 10. While he's unlikely to replicate those numbers against a solid Panthers pass defense, he should get frequent opportunities as Dallas looks to develop his chemistry with Dak Prescott.
Dallas' new No. 2 receiver is rostered in only 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 50 percent of ESPN leagues.
