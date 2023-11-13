NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul to Sign Saints Contract; DE Spent 2022 with Ravens

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly sign veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

New Orleans reportedly worked out Pierre-Paul on Monday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that Pierre-Paul was "willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender" to get back into the NFL this season.

The long-time pass-rusher told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports last week that he believes he could make a difference for a contender:

"I been training my ass off, even though I'm not on a team. I been looking at a lot of football lately, and I feel like I can still make a contender shift now. There are plenty of teams that still need a pass rush. So I'm just waiting for that call. If you go back and watch the film with the Baltimore Ravens, you can see I played very physical. Even in that first game, I did tremendously good. Film don't lie. Whatever team I end up on is going to get the best of me. I'll be all out; I don't need a whole season. There are teams I want to be on. I'm looking for my third push to another Super Bowl ring. People love winners."

Pierre-Paul, 34, made 13 starts for the Ravens in the 2022 season, registering three sacks, 26 tackles (five for loss), three quarterback hits, one interception and five passes defensed.

The three-time Pro Bowler, two-time champion and one-time first-team All-Pro selection has 94.5 sacks for his career and seven seasons with at least seven sacks, though in his past two seasons he's only managed 5.5 sacks in total.

He's no longer one of the game's most threatening edge-rushers, but for a contender looking to bolster its pass-rushing depth, he makes sense as a midseason signing.

The 5-5 Saints could use the help after managing just 18 sacks in 10 games, tied for 25th in the NFL.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan has only posted two on the year, a surprise for a player who averaged 10.4 sacks per year across the past 11 seasons. Defensive end Carl Granderson has been the lone bright spot in the pass rush, already equaling his previous career high (5.5 sacks) though 10 games.