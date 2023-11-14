NFL Week 11 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersNovember 14, 2023
NFL Week 11 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders
Week 11 is likely to bring another fun collection of NFL action. It will open with a Thursday-night AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and wrap with a Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
There will be another 12 games between the bookends, as only the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are on bye.
Here, we'll combine some of the most enticing wagers for Week 11, based on the early week odds and over/unders, into three distinct parlays to consider.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Three-Game Parlay
Texans -4 Versus Cardinals
Cowboys -11 at Panthers
Chargers -3.5 at Packers
The Arizona Cardinals picked up their second win of the season on Sunday, as Kyler Murray made his return from last year's ACL tear. However, it took a last-second field goal to beat an inconsistent Atlanta Falcons team that lost quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a hamstring injury during the game.
Arizona will have a much harder time against the Houston Texans and rookie star C.J. Stroud.
Houston's signal-caller is playing at a historic level for a rookie, and he should take full advantage of a Cardinals defense ranked 21st in net yards per pass attempt allowed. The Texans will have home-field advantage and should win fairly convincingly.
The Dallas Cowboys will win convincingly against the Carolina Panthers, barring a complete shocker of a meltdown. Dallas just embarrassed the New York Giants in a 49-17 contest, and Carolina isn't a much better squad than New York.
Yes, the Giants were playing with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, but Panthers rookie Bryce Young has looked like third-string talent at times this season. He has a lackluster supporting cast and has been saddled with rather bland playcalling, which certainly hasn't helped.
The Panthers' 30th-ranked scoring defense isn't likely to provide much resistance for Dak Prescott and Co.
The Los Angeles Chargers might not dominate the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau, but L.A. should win by more than a field goal.
The Packers still aren't getting consistent quarterback play out of Jordan Love, which could prevent them from taking advantage of L.A.'s biggest weakness—poor pass defense.
Expect Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler to overwhelm a good-not-great Packers defense en route to a much-needed road victory.
Single-Game Parlay
Cowboys -11 Versus Panthers
Cowboys -550 (bet $550 to win $100) to Win
Cowboys and Panthers Over 42.5 Points
Could the Cowboys blow it in Week 11? It's certainly possible, as Dallas lost to the Cardinals as a double-digit favorite back in Week 3.
However, we're fairly confident that the Cowboys will win and win big over arguably the worst team in the NFL. The loss to Arizona should have served as a wake-up call and a reminder that Dallas cannot afford to overlook lesser opponents.
Dallas didn't do that against the Giants, and it made sure to keep its foot on the gas even after starters like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb exited in the fourth quarter. They may have figured out a recipe for more consistent offensive results too.
By rotating Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard and other runners, the Cowboys tallied 168 rushing yards, their second-highest total of the season. That, in turn, helped open up big plays in the passing game.
"Any time you can have a balanced offense and your run game is going, that opens up everything else because now you're not one-dimensional," wideout Brandin Cooks said, per The Athletic's Saad Yousuf.
Expect the Cowboys to continue tinkering with the offense and racking up points even with the game well in hand. Dallas is looking to build momentum ahead of the stretch run and to put more distance between it and its disappointing Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Over/Under Parlay
Cowboys and Panthers Over 42.5 Points
Bengals and Ravens Over 46 Points
Texans and Cardinals Over 47.5 Points
We like the Cowboys to push their points line to the over—mostly because Mike McCarthy and his offense will take any opportunity it can to look good.
The Bengals-Ravens matchup should also hit the over, though for different reasons: Both teams lost key defensive players to injuries in Week 10. Cincinnati lost pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson to a hyperextended knee, while Baltimore lost cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a calf strain.
While the Bengals are unlikely to get Tee Higgins (hamstring) back on a short week, we should see a good amount of offense in this game. Baltimore's defense showed that it can be vulnerable during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland racked up 178 rushing yards on the day, while quarterback Deshaun Watson was 14-of-14 passing in the second half. If Cincinnati is willing to be patient with Joe Mixon and the ground game, it can sustain drives against a good Ravens defense.
The Bengals defense hasn't been great this season, and without Hendrickson to pressure Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will put points on the board too.
Stroud carved up the Bengals defense in Week 10, and the Texans amassed 544 yards and 30 points. They should have a similar performance against a Cardinals defense ranked 28th in points allowed.
If Murray can continue building on his (mostly) impressive 2023 debut, Arizona should score enough to push that game to the over.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.