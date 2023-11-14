NFL Week 11 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

2 of 3

Could the Cowboys blow it in Week 11? It's certainly possible, as Dallas lost to the Cardinals as a double-digit favorite back in Week 3.



However, we're fairly confident that the Cowboys will win and win big over arguably the worst team in the NFL. The loss to Arizona should have served as a wake-up call and a reminder that Dallas cannot afford to overlook lesser opponents.



Dallas didn't do that against the Giants, and it made sure to keep its foot on the gas even after starters like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb exited in the fourth quarter. They may have figured out a recipe for more consistent offensive results too.



By rotating Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard and other runners, the Cowboys tallied 168 rushing yards, their second-highest total of the season. That, in turn, helped open up big plays in the passing game.



"Any time you can have a balanced offense and your run game is going, that opens up everything else because now you're not one-dimensional," wideout Brandin Cooks said, per The Athletic's Saad Yousuf.

