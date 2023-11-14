Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Thomas may not have the highest ceiling around, but he offers enough volume to elevate his floor into sleeper-streamer territory.

He has seen five targets in back-to-back contests, and that's actually a slight dip from his season average (5.6). Prior to these games, he'd tallied six-plus targets in three of his last four outings, a stretch that included his two best yardage outputs (77 and 51) and two of his three touchdown receptions on the season.