Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsNovember 14, 2023
As the 2023 NFL season progresses, the margin for error in the fantasy football world shrinks.
With 10 weeks already in the books, it's virtually non-existent.
Let's aim to put our best foot forward in Week 11, then, a process we'll start by laying out our top-10 rankings and spotlighting a sleeper at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. PHI)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at KC)
3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. LV)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ)
5. Dak Prescott, DAL (at CAR)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at GB)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
9. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. ARI)
10. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CHI)
Sleeper: Brock Purdy, SF (vs. TB)
It feels like a criticism to call Purdy a system quarterback, but that's more or less what helped him capture the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan so quickly. Purdy routinely takes what this system gives him, and that's typically a ton when this roster is full-strength.
With Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel back on Sunday, Purdy had the Niners humming in a way that made you forget they were coming off a three-game losing streak. He was about as efficient as gets, completing 19-of-26 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
He won't always be quite this productive, but he might see a similar output against a Tampa Bay defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. TB)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at GB)
3. Josh Jacobs, LV (at MIA)
4. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. TEN)
5. Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAX)
6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at BUF)
7. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. CHI)
8. Tony Pollard, DAL (at CAR)
9. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at WAS)
10. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CHI)
Sleeper: D'Onta Foreman, CHI (at DET)
Chicago's rushing attack could look different if one or both of Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert return in Week 11, but Foreman has done everything he can to maintain a role in this ground game.
He handled his surprisingly heavy workload of late impressively well. He wound up with 19-plus touches in three of his last four outings, averaging 98.3 scrimmage yards and 1.3 scores in those contests.
It's hard to see Chicago completely turning away from him at this point, and if any injury issues to the players around him persist, it's possible he could be utilized as a featured back once again.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. LV)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYJ)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CHI)
4. A.J. Brown, PHI (at KC)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CAR)
6. Keenan Allen, LAC (at GB)
7. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
8. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SEA)
9. Mike Evans, TB (at SF)
10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. TB)
Sleeper: Jordan Addison, MIN (at DEN)
While Justin Jefferson could be nearing a return, Addison clearly won't get pushed off the radar. Not after everything the first-round rookie did in Jefferson's absence.
Dating back to Week 5, when Jefferson's hamstring injury forced him off the field, Addison has been delivering one solid-or-better outing after the next. In these six games, he has totaled 32 receptions on 46 targets for 418 yards and five touchdowns. He's been the sixth-highest scoring receiver in PPR leagues over this stretch, per FantasyPros.
Regardless when Jefferson gets back, Addison should remain a fantasy asset moving forward.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PHI)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at DEN)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CHI)
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. TB)
6. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. ARI)
7. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NYJ)
8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at CAR)
9. Trey McBride, ARI (at HOU)
10. Cole Kmet, CHI (at DET)
Sleeper: Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. NYG)
Thomas may not have the highest ceiling around, but he offers enough volume to elevate his floor into sleeper-streamer territory.
He has seen five targets in back-to-back contests, and that's actually a slight dip from his season average (5.6). Prior to these games, he'd tallied six-plus targets in three of his last four outings, a stretch that included his two best yardage outputs (77 and 51) and two of his three touchdown receptions on the season.
If you're looking for a relatively sure thing, Thomas feels like one of the safer options of the non-elites.