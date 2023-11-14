NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 11 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 10 Results

2 of 3

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't heavy favorites against the Green Bay Packers, which may be a reflection of the teams' spots in the standings. The Packers sit at 3-6, while the Chargers are 4-5.



Make no mistake, though. Los Angeles is the better team and has the more experienced quarterback. Los Angeles could easily be above .500 right now, having lost on one of those last-second field goals.



While the Chargers' 32nd-ranked pass defense is a problem, don't expect Jordan Love and the Packers to exploit it as easily as Jared Goff and the Lions just did.



Green Bay does have a solid defense, but Justin Herbert is a top-tier quarterback, even if this year's win-loss record suggests otherwise. Herbert threw for 323 yards, four touchdowns and an interception against a playoff-caliber Lions defense, and while he might not have such prolific numbers against the Packers, he should lead L.A. to a convincing victory.

