NFL Odds Week 11: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
Week 10 was a thriller, and Week 11 is shaping up to be another exciting week of NFL action. It will start when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The Ravens and Bengals both lost on Sunday but remain firmly in the AFC playoff race at 7-3 and 5-4, respectively.
The week will wrap on Monday night when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a Super Bowl rematch.
Not every game this week will feature spicy quarterback matchups or a potential playoff preview. Fans looking to make those games a little more interesting may look to make a few wagers, and with 28 teams in action, there will be plenty of options. Let's take a look at a few of our favorites based on the early lines.
Cardinals and Texans over 47.5 Points
Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL last season, made his 2023 debut for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and led Arizona to a 25-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
This week, Murray and the Cardinals will visit the Houston Texans and red-hot quarterback C.J. Stroud. The rookie out of Ohio State has been phenomenal this season, and especially lately, engineering comeback wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.
While the Texans have a respectable defense (16th in points allowed), the Cardinals have been a mess on that side of the ball. Expect Stroud to have another big game, along with running back Devin Singletary, who rumbled for 150 yards against Cincinnati.
The Cardinals rank 19th in yards per carry allowed and 21st in net yards per pass attempt allowed.
With Murray giving Arizona a little bit of an offensive spark—though Joshua Dobbs was more than serviceable in his stead—expect plenty of scoring in this one and a points total that hits the over.
49ers -11 Versus Buccaneers
The Buccaneers got back in the win column on Sunday with a decisive 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. While the Bucs have been better than most expected with Baker Mayfield at the helm and remain in the NFC South mix, they have struggled against elite NFC opponents.
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions beat the Buccaneers by double digits in Tampa.
This week, the Bucs travel to face the San Francisco 49ers, who reasserted their dominance in Week 10.
San Francisco stormed out of the bye week and ended its three-game skid with a 34-3 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The return of Deebo Samuel helped Brock Purdy return to form, while a refocused defense swallowed Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense.
The Buccaneers have enough talent to keep this one interesting early, but San Francisco should ride the momentum it built in Week 9 and pull away late.
Seahawks -1 at Rams
The Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 1 with a 30-13 victory. However, the Rams have gone 2-6 since then and lost three straight, while the Seahawks have started to find their groove.
While Seattle's blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 9 stands out, the Seahawks have won three of their last four and have started to find ways to win close games
This should be a much closer contest than it was in Week 1, in part because of Matthew Stafford's thumb injury. The Rams quarterback suffered a sprained ligament in Week 8 and didn't play in Week 9 ahead of L.A.'s bye week.
The Rams do expect Stafford to start against Seattle.
"He's making great progress, and so we're operating with the anticipation and expectation that he is going to be good to go," head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
This game is essentially a pick-em right now, and we like the team that has played more consistently to even the series.
