NFL Odds Week 11: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL last season, made his 2023 debut for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and led Arizona to a 25-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.



This week, Murray and the Cardinals will visit the Houston Texans and red-hot quarterback C.J. Stroud. The rookie out of Ohio State has been phenomenal this season, and especially lately, engineering comeback wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.



While the Texans have a respectable defense (16th in points allowed), the Cardinals have been a mess on that side of the ball. Expect Stroud to have another big game, along with running back Devin Singletary, who rumbled for 150 yards against Cincinnati.



The Cardinals rank 19th in yards per carry allowed and 21st in net yards per pass attempt allowed.

