B/R NHL Mock Draft Update 1 Month into the 2023-24 Season

27 of 32

Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

We noted the Dallas Stars' lack of depth among their wingers in the prospect pipeline in our previous mock draft. They could pursue someone like Ryder Ritchie of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders in this year's draft.

The right-winger was the WHL's Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 with 20 goals and 55 points in 61 games. The 17-year-old is off to a quick start to his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 11 goals (along with 23 points) in 21 games.

Listed among NHL Central Scouting's "A" rated players on their preliminary watch list, the 6', 175-pound Ritchie was singled out by Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis for his physical play as well as his offensive skills. The Athletic's Corey Pronman called him an average-sized forward but cited his skill level.