B/R NHL Mock Draft Update 1 Month into the 2023-24 Season

B/R NHL Mock Draft Update 1 Month into the 2023-24 SeasonNovember 15, 2023
On Sept. 15, we held our way-too-early 2024 NHL mock draft to take a quick look at this season's most promising prospects.
It's been just over a month since the 2023-24 season opened on Oct. 10. We felt the time was right for an updated mock draft using the NHL standings as of Nov. 10.
On Oct. 25, NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary list of prospects worth watching this season. Twenty-eight players earned "A" rankings from Central Scouting. Among them were Boston University center Macklin Celebrini and left wing Cole Eiserman of the United States National Team Development Program Under-18 Team (USNTDP).
Like our previous draft, our choices for each club are based on their respective needs within their prospect pipeline. That information was drawn from the August 2023 analyses of each team's prospect pools by The Athletic and The Hockey News.
We've drawn the individual prospect information from Elite Prospects with stats as of Nov. 13. Additional info came from rankings by TSN's Bob McKenzie, Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis, Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino and The Athletic's Corey Pronman.
1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini
We had the San Jose Sharks selecting Boston University's Macklin Celebrini with the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL draft. Given the Sharks' position at the bottom of the league standings and the 17-year-old center's perch as the early favorite to become this season's top prospect, there's no reason to change that selection.
At 6'0" and 190 pounds, Celebrini already has good size for a potential NHL center. NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale indicated the youngster made a full recovery from offseason shoulder surgery and is off to a strong start with the Terriers.
With eight goals and 18 points in his first nine games, Celebrini is the Terriers' leading scorer. He's among the 28 prospects to earn an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. TSN's Bob McKenzie believes he has the tools to become a point-producing No. 1 center in the NHL.
Celebrini topped McKenzie's early ranking of this season's top prospects. He also garnered similar honors from Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino. The Athletic's Corey Pronman considers Celebrini to be the only top-tier player among his rankings of this year's prospects.
2. Edmonton Oilers: Ivan Demidov
Ivan Demidov of SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) was our pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets in our way-too-early mock draft. The 5'11", 181-pound right winger ends up with the Edmonton Oilers here after their slow start to the season.
As we noted in our previous mock draft, the Oilers could use more scoring punch among their prospect wingers. They've had difficulty in recent years drafting and developing scoring right wingers. With Demidov under KHL contract through the 2024-25 season, he'll have plenty of opportunity to build up his game among professionals before making the jump to the NHL.
Demidov, 17, is among the 28 players given an "A" rating by NHL Central Scouting. He sat third among TSN's Bob McKenzie's ranking of this season's top prospects. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino singled out his speed and puck-handling abilities.
The Athletic's Corey Pronman reported that Demidov suffered a knee injury early in the KHL season that will sideline him for several months. Nevertheless, his skills and potential as a scoring winger should make him an enticing prospect.
3. Calgary Flames: Artyom Levshunov
As we noted in our earlier mock draft, the Calgary Flames' first-round pick for 2024 could end up belonging to the Montreal Canadiens if it's between 20 and 32 overall. Given the Flames' position in the standings, they would retain this pick.
We also noted that the Flames need to boost their blue-line depth prospects. Choosing Artyom Levshunov of Michigan State University could help them address that issue. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino pointed out that he has the size and mobility with the stick skills to become an offensive blueliner.
A big defenseman at 6'2" and 208 pounds with a right-hand shot, the 17-year-old Belarussian has 13 points in his first dozen games with the Spartans and sits among their leading scorers. He's among those with an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting.
The Flames have been struggling defensively since last season. Their blue-line corps could be depleted if Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov depart next summer as free agents. Levshunov would be a good long-term asset who could bolster their defense in a few years.
4. Nashville Predators: Carter Yakemchuk
In our previous mock draft, we had the Nashville Predators selecting Carter Yakemchuk of the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Given his skills and the Predators' need for a power-play quarterback among their prospect defensemen, we're going to stick with this selection.
The 6'3", 190-pound Yakemchuk is among the prospects to receive an "A" rating by NHL Central Scouting. The Athletic's Corey Pronman observed that not many defensemen with his size have his offensive skills as well as a willingness to play a physical game.
Yakemchuk is already off to a terrific start for the Hitmen this season. With 23 points in his first 19 games, he sat second among their leading scorers.
The Predators must think about an eventual replacement for captain Roman Josi. Yakemchuk has the potential to be his heir apparent.
5. Chicago Blackhawks: Cole Eiserman
Chicago hit the jackpot last season, winning the draft lottery and selecting center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft. They could turn their attention next to bolstering their prospect depth on the wing by selecting Cole Eiserman.
The 6'0", 197-pound left winger is off to a terrific start this season, leading the U.S. National Under-18 Team with 21 goals and 30 points in his first 16 games and their USNTDP Junior squad in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with nine goals and 11 points in six games.
TSN's Bob McKenzie ranked Eiserman at No. 2 on his list of this season's top prospects as did Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino. Ellis noted that the 17-year-old left winger's scoring prowess has drawn comparisons to Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Toronto's Auston Matthews.
Eiserman garnered an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. He is expected to attend Boston University for the 2025-26 season. In a few years, he and Bedard could form a lethal one-two scoring punch in Chicago.
6. Ottawa Senators: Adam Jiříček
The Ottawa Senators landed a stud defenseman in Jake Sanderson during the 2020 NHL draft. However, other promising blueliners they've drafted and developed in recent years (Lassi Thomson, Jacob Bernard-Docker) or acquired via trade (Erik Brännström) have not panned out at the same level.
Given the Senators' need for skilled right-shot defensemen on their roster and within their system, Adam Jiříček of HC Škoda Plzeň in the Czechia Extraliga could be a tempting option. He's ranked eighth by TSN's Bob McKenzie and Sportsnet's Sam Consentino and has an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting.
The younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiříček, the 6'2, 178-pound Adam is tall and slender but should grow into his body. Cosentino cited his two-way skills and ability to read the play well. He's in his first full season with Škoda Plzeň, where playing with professionals should improve his skills.
In our earlier mock draft, we indicated the Senators' first-round pick could go to the Arizona Coyotes if they reached the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. The actual conditions stated they had to reach the 2023 conference final, so the Senators will keep this pick. We regret the error.
7. Columbus Blue Jackets: Igor Chernyshov
In our previous mock draft, we noted the Columbus Blue Jackets required more offense among their prospect wingers. Left wing Igor Chernyshov of MHK Dynamo Moskva's Junior team in Russia's MHL could be an option here.
At 6'2" and 192 pounds, the 17-year-old Chernyshov is among the top prospects with an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino cited his ability to use his speed and puck skills to create offense without abandoning his defensive responsibilities.
Chernyshov is off to a good start this season with MHL Dynamo Moskva's junior team, recording five goals and 10 points in 11 games. He's also seen action in 10 games with their KHL squad.
Signed through 2024-25, Chernyshov will spend at least another season in Russia developing his skills. The more time he spends at the KHL level, the better prepared he'll be when he's ready to make the move to the North American game.
8. Minnesota Wild: Anton Silayev
The Minnesota Wild have built one of the league's best prospect pools. Anton Silayev of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL would be another fine addition to their deep stable of promising young talent.
At 6'7" and 211 pounds, the 17-year-old Silayev already has impressive size while his skills earned him an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. TSN's Bob McKenzie called the big young defenseman "the most flat-out intriguing prospect" on his list, citing the incredible buzz coming out of Russia over the hitherto unknown youngster.
Silayev is off to a promising start with his KHL club, tallying nine points in 29 games. However, his production has dropped off following a flurry of points early in the season.
Nevertheless, Silayev's size, strong skating ability and physical play along with his offensive potential have garnered plenty of attention among the scouts. If he continues playing well throughout this season, he should become a top-10 pick.
9. Pittsburgh Penguins: Sam Dickinson
The Pittsburgh Penguins sent their 2024 first-round pick to the San Jose Sharks as part of the return in the Erik Karlsson trade. However, the pick is top-10 protected, meaning the Sharks would get the Penguins' first-rounder in 2025 given the latter's placement in the standings.
Assuming the Penguins retain this pick, they will put it toward rebuilding a depleted prospect pipeline that was ranked 29th by The Athletic's Corey Pronman. They need help everywhere, but they could boost their defense by selecting London Knights defenseman Sam Dickinson from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
A left-shot defenseman, the 6'3", 204-pound Dickinson already has impressive size and skills. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis singled out his mobility and two-way skills, while Dickinson made NHL Central Scouting's list of "A" rated prospects.
Dickinson is off to a promising start in his second season with the Knights. His 14 points in his first 18 games of the season have him fifth among their scoring leaders.
10. Seattle Kraken: Konsta Helenius
We noted the Kraken's need for more right wingers within their prospect pipeline in our previous mock draft. Konsta Helenius of Jurkurit in Finland's Liiga could be a good fit here.
Helenius is a versatile forward who can play center as well as right wing. He's off to a strong start to his second season with Jurkurit, tallying 10 points in 18 games to sit fifth among their scoring leaders.
An "A" rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting, the 5'11", 180-pound Helenius sat seventh on TSN's Bob McKenzie's ranking of this season's top prospects. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited his physical play, speed and overall skill among his strengths.
Helenius is under contract with Jukurit through 2024-25. Spending that time playing in Finland's top pro league will enable him to further develop his skills in preparation for his eventual move to the NHL.
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Zayne Parekh
Among the 28 prospects with an "A" rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list is Zayne Parekh of the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. He could help the Philadelphia Flyers address their need for an impact defenseman among their top prospects.
The 6'0", 178-pound Parekh is off to a promising start to his second season in the OHL. He's their leading scorer with 22 points in his first 17 games.
Corey Pronman of The Athletic considers Parekh to be "an extremely talented offensive defenseman," singling out his speed and point shot. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino believes he could be the best in class at his position from the offensive zone blue line.
The Flyers have done well in finding good young forwards such as Matvei Michkov, Cutter Gauthier and Bobby Brink in recent drafts. Parekh's offensive skills could make him a good fit with those other promising youngsters.
12. Arizona Coyotes: Henry Mews
In our previous mock draft, we noted the Arizona Coyotes' need for a right-shot defenseman in their prospect pool. Henry Mews of the OHL's Ottawa 67's could be among their targets to fill that gap in this round.
Sitting among NHL Central Scouting's list of "A" rated players, the 6'0", 185-pound Mews is considered by Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis to be a "high-risk, high-reward" defender who more often than not pays off. He singled out his strong all-around play and his work ethic. Sportsnet's Sam Consentino called him a consistent offensive threat.
After a bit of a slow start to this season, Mews is among the 67's leading scorers with 11 points in his first 13 games. His production will likely continue to improve throughout this season.
In recent years, the Coyotes have been building up their roster and their prospect pipeline with promising young talent. Mews could be a solid fit with this club in the coming years.
13. New York Islanders: Sacha Boisvert
We cited the New York Islanders' need to replenish their prospect pool in our previous mock draft, especially after they traded away their previous four first-round draft picks. We had them selecting Sacha Boisvert of the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks with their 2024 pick and still consider him a solid choice.
Listed among NHL Central Scouting's "A" ratings, the 6'2", 178-pound Boisvert has started strong for the Lumberjacks this season. He sat second among their scoring leaders with 11 goals and 16 points in his first 16 games.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis singled out Boisvert's skating and speed as well as the strength of his shot. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino praised his poise and decision-making with the puck.
The Islanders have been a low-scoring team for some time now. They need to start loading up with promising young forwards who can put the puck in the net.
14. St. Louis Blues: Charlie Elick
In our previous mock draft, we pointed out the St. Louis Blues' need to bolster their depth among the right-shot defensemen among their top prospects. Charlie Elick of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings could be a worthwhile consideration to address that issue.
Unlike most in this mock draft, Elick didn't receive an "A" rating among NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list of players to watch. Nevertheless, the 6'3" 200-pounder is a big blueliner who has netted eight points in 21 games thus far with the Wheat Kings. He should easily eclipse the 11 points he had in 56 games last season.
The Athletic's Corey Pronman cited Elick's size, speed and his compete level among the reasons he believes this youngster has the potential to become a top shutdown NHL defenseman. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino pointed out the improvement in his offense this season.
A strong performance by Elick this season could see him move up among Central Scouting's rankings. That could push him up higher in the draft order next year.
15. Montreal Canadiens: Berkly Catton
We had the Montreal Canadiens selecting the Spokane Chiefs' Berkly Catton of the WHL in our previous mock draft citing their need to bolster their depth in skilled centers among their prospects. We feel he would still be their best option to address that issue.
Among the prospects with an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting, the 5'11", 170-pound Catton sat sixth on TSN's Bob McKenzie's ranking of this season's top prospects. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino had him fourth in his rankings, while Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis had him fifth.
McKenzie called Catton "a slick offensive center." Ellis noted he was "an unstoppable force" at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup leading Canada to gold with a 10-point performance.
Now in his second full season with the Chiefs, Catton is among their leading scorers with 23 points in 16 games. He's well on his way to besting last season's 55-point rookie performance.
16. Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Connelly
Expected to be among the bottom-feeding clubs this season, the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase in mid-November. Should they end up qualifying for the postseason, it would affect which players they could select in the 2024 draft.
In our previous mock draft, we had the Ducks choose USNDTP left winger Cole Eiserman second overall as they needed depth among their prospect wingers. Their current placement means he'd be gone by the time they got to select, but they could still land a solid prospect in Trevor Connelly of the USHL's Tri-City Storm.
A versatile forward who can play center or left wing, the 6'1", 156-pound Connelly is among NHL Central Scouting's "A" ranked prospects. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis called him "skilled and crafty with the puck," making him dangerous on the power play. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino considers him to be a dual-threat offensive player.
Connelly is currently the Storm's leading scorer with 20 points in 16 games. He also had 10 points in five games for Team USA's Under-18 club at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
17. Washington Capitals: Aron Kiviharju
Among the "A" rated players on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary listing is Aron Kiviharju of Liiga club HIFK in Finland. The 5'9", 170-pound defenseman could address the Capitals' need to add more left-shot defensemen to their prospect pool. We had them select Kiviharju in our previous mock draft.
The Athletic's Corey Pronman noted that a lower-body injury could keep Kiviharju out of action until February. That could cause some NHL clubs to pass him over, but it could work in the Capitals' benefit if he should be available to them at this stage of the first round.
Kiviharju typifies the small but highly skilled puck-moving defensemen who are becoming more prevalent in the NHL. He had two points in seven games with HIFK prior to his injury.
Pronman singled out Kiviharju's skills as a puck-handler as well as his hockey smarts. With longtime Capitals defenseman John Carlson approaching his mid-30s, the young Finn has the potential to become his heir apparent in a few years.
18. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Hutson
Citing the Buffalo Sabres' need to boost their depth among their left-shot prospect defensemen, we had them choosing USNTDP blueliner Cole Hutson in our previous mock draft.
While he's not among NHL Central Scouting's list of "A" rankings, we're sticking with that selection.
The younger brother of promising Montreal Canadiens rearguard Lane Hutson, the 5'10", 158-pounder already has 17 points in as many games for the U.S. National Under-18 team. He's also collected three points in six games with the USNTDP Junior squad in the USHL.
Like Lane, Cole is a small but gifted playmaking defenseman. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis suggested he might even be the better prospect of the two.
Scouts passed over Lane in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft, but his strong performance could ensure they don't make the same mistake with his younger brother in 2024.
The Buffalo Sabres have built a roster filled with exciting young stars that includes former first-round picks such as Rasmus Sandin, Owen Power, Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, and Zach Benson. Hutson could be another fine addition to this group.
19. New Jersey Devils: Michael Hage
The New Jersey Devils' first-rounder in the 2024 NHL draft could belong go to the San Jose Sharks as part of the conditions of the Timo Meier trade if they reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. For the purpose of this mock draft, we'll assume they'll retain this pick.
In our previous mock draft, we noted the Devils' lack of centers among their top prospects now that Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer are full-time NHL players. The Chicago Steel's Michael Hage of the USHL could be one option available to them.
His first season with the Steel was limited to 13 games due to shoulder surgery, but he finished with 10 points. That would explain why he received a "B" rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list. Nevertheless, the 6' 1", 190-pound center is off to a promising start this year, leading the team with 15 points in his first 13 games.
A big season on Hage's part would bolster his stock in the draft. He's committed to the University of Michigan for 2025-26 where he'll have further opportunities to burnish his offensive abilities.
20. Toronto Maple Leafs: EJ Emery
While not among NHL Central Scouting's list of "A" rated prospects, USNTDP defenseman EJ Emery is what The Athletic's Corey Pronman called "a player with a lot of NHL traits." Those abilities could make him a good fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
We noted the depletion of the Leafs' depth in prospect defensemen in our previous mock draft. Adding a big, defensive-minded blueliner such as Emery could be a good place to start restocking that pool.
At 6'3" and 185 pounds, he skates well, plays a responsible game in his own zone and has the ability to develop into a puck-moving rearguard. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino observed that he's developing his offensive game and is also playing a more physical style this season.
Emery has five points in 17 games this season with the U.S. National Under-18 team and two points in six games with the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL. He's committed to the University of North Dakota in 2024-25 and will benefit from skating in the NCAA to further hone his skills.
21. Carolina Hurricanes: Adam Jecho
Adam Jecho is making his North American debut this season with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings. The 17-year-old spent the past two seasons in Finland with Tappara's Under-18 team.
The 6'5", 201-pounder is listed as a center by NHL Central Scouting among their "A"-rated prospects to watch this season, but he can also play right wing. His size and versatility could make him a good fit with the Carolina Hurricanes given their need for more centers among their top prospects.
Corey Pronman of The Athletic was impressed by how well the Czech skates for a player of his size and believes he has the skills and potential to become a good pro forward.
Jecho seems to be adjusting well to the North American game. He leads the Oil Kings with 17 points in his first 18 games.
22. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Maxim Massé
The Tampa Bay Lightning traded their 2024 first-rounder to Chicago as part of the conditions in the Brandon Hagel trade. It's a top-10 protected pick but given the Lightning's current placement in the standings, this selection would be heading to the Blackhawks.
According to The Athletic's Corey Pronman's assessment of Chicago's prospect pool, it's lacking a skilled right wing among its top-10 prospects. One option could be Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year in the Canadian Hockey League, the 6'2", 192-pound Massé is among the "A"-rated players on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list. He's currently the Sagueneens' leading scorer with 20 points in 21 games.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino called Massé a mid- to close-range scorer who is a threat to score on the rush. He praised his offensive skills, size and hockey IQ but expressed some concern about his skating.
23. Detroit Red Wings: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
The Detroit Red Wings have the option of sending their 2024 first-round pick or the Boston Bruins' first-rounder to the Ottawa Senators as part of the conditions of the Alex DeBrincat trade.
Considering the current positions of both clubs in the standings, we'll assume they will retain their pick.
The Athletic's Corey Pronman's ranking of the Red Wings prospect pool indicates they're lacking a right winger. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård of Mora IK in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan could be a solid choice for them.
Brandsegg-Nygård has shown no after-effects of the knee surgery he underwent in March. He has three points in 15 games with Mora IK and 10 points in five games with their J20 Nationell team.
An "A"-rated player on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list, the 6'1", 194-pounder has the opportunity to become the first Norwegian player chosen in the first round of the NHL draft.
24. Winnipeg Jets: Zeev Buium
In our previous mock draft, we observed the Winnipeg Jets were heavy in forwards among their top prospects but thin in defensemen. Zeev Buium of the University of Denver could help them fill that need.
The 6'1, 183-pounder is among the prospects receiving an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. He's already off to a good start with the Pioneers, collecting nine points in his first 10 games.
Corey Pronman of The Athletic observed that he is already playing lots of minutes for the Pioneers. He considers the 17-year-old to be an intelligent puck-mover with strong skating ability who can quarterback a power play like an NHL veteran.
Buium will likely continue his NCAA career next season, but he'd be a solid addition to the Jets' prospect pool with the potential to perhaps become a future star on their blue line.
25. Colorado Avalanche: Matvei Shuravin
We noted the Colorado Avalanche's need to boost their left-shot depth among their defense prospects in our previous mock draft. Someone such as Matvei Shuravin of Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in Russia's MHL could be an interesting option.
The Athletic's Corey Pronman observed that the 6'3", 195-pound Russian is a big, mobile defenseman with good puck-moving skills. He also praised his competitive level and willingness to play a physical game.
Shuravin earned an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list. He has two points in 11 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva as well as two points in eight games with KHL club CSKA Moscow.
Under contract through 2025-26 in Russia, it will be several seasons before Shuravin reaches the NHL. By that point, though, he will have matured physically and in his gameplay among KHL professionals. He could become a solid NHL defenseman.
26. Philadelphia Flyers (via Florida Panthers): Cayden Lindstrom
The Florida Panthers' first-round pick could belong to the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the return in the Claude Giroux trade.
If it's a top-10 selection, the Flyers would receive the Panthers' 2025 first-rounder. Based on where Florida currently sits in the standings, it would go to Philadelphia.
We have the Flyers selecting defenseman Zayne Parekh with their first-rounder earlier in this round. With this selection, they could attempt to shore up their prospect depth at center. Cayden Lindstrom of the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers could be someone on their radar.
A big-bodied center who skates well and possesses offensive skills, the 6'3" 210-pound Canadian received an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting. He's the Tigers' leading scorer with 14 goals and 25 points in 20 games, putting him well on pace to exceed his 19 goals and 42 points in his rookie season.
27. Dallas Stars: Ryder Ritchie
We noted the Dallas Stars' lack of depth among their wingers in the prospect pipeline in our previous mock draft. They could pursue someone like Ryder Ritchie of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders in this year's draft.
The right-winger was the WHL's Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 with 20 goals and 55 points in 61 games. The 17-year-old is off to a quick start to his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 11 goals (along with 23 points) in 21 games.
Listed among NHL Central Scouting's "A" rated players on their preliminary watch list, the 6', 175-pound Ritchie was singled out by Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis for his physical play as well as his offensive skills. The Athletic's Corey Pronman called him an average-sized forward but cited his skill level.
Ritchie will likely spend at least another season in the WHL after this one to further develop his skills, but he could blossom into a solid scoring winger at the NHL level.
28. Los Angeles Kings: Tanner Howe
We had the Los Angeles Kings selecting Tanner Howe of the WHL's Regina Pats in our previous mock draft.
Listed among NHL Central Scouting's "A"-rated prospects on its preliminary watch list, the 5'10", 182-pound left wing could still be an enticing option for the Kings.
There was some concern over how well Howe would prefer after linemate Connor Bedard went to Chicago. So far, those worries have proven unfounded. Now the captain of the Pats, he's their leading scorer with 13 goals and 28 points in 21 games.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited Howe's strength, high-end skill and how he plays with an edge to his game. Sportsnet's Sam Consentino believes the 17-year-old is creating his own path to stardom.
The Kings are lacking left-wingers among their top prospects. A big season by Howe would make him an attractive draft option to fill that need.
29. New York Rangers: Anthony Cristoforo
Coming off a 41-point rookie season with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, Anthony Cristoforo is among their leading scorers with 10 points in 15 games this year. He could draw the interest of the New York Rangers at this stage of the draft.
Cristoforo was among the "B" rankings on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary player watch list. Nevertheless, the 5'11", 191-pound right-shot defenseman could move up into the "A" rankings with a strong performance this season.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited his rookie numbers as comparable to what the Anaheim Ducks' Jamie Drysdale and the Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke put up during their OHL rookie seasons. He could build on those stats this season.
We noted the Rangers' need for right-shot blueliners within their prospect system in our previous mock draft. Cristoforo could catch their attention if he exceeds last season's efforts. He currently has 10 points in 18 games with the Spitfires.
30. Vancouver Canucks: Lucas Pettersson
The Vancouver Canucks already have two players named Elias Pettersson. One is well-known superstar center who was their first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2017 NHL draft. The other is a defenseman chosen at No. 80 in the 2022 draft.
Perhaps they could add a Pettersson with a different first name if the opportunity arises to address a need to boost their depth in skilled centers among their top prospects.
Lucas Pettersson of MoDo Hockey J20 in Sweden's J20 Nationell league is among NHL Central Scouting's "A"-rated players on its preliminary watch list.
The 5'11, 168-pound Swede is in his second season with MoDo's J20 squad. With 24 points in 19 games, he's already exceeded the 19 he had in 2022-23. He's also gotten in a game with their parent club in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).
Elite Prospects' Erik Ohlsson called Pettersson "an offensively gifted center" with a good, accurate wrist shot. He also praised his maturity and two-way play.
31. Detroit Red Wings (via Boston Bruins): Beckett Sennecke
The Detroit Red Wings received the Boston Bruins' 2024 first-round pick as part of the return in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade. It is top-10 protected, but with the Bruins riding high in the standings, the Red Wings would get this pick.
We had the Wings choosing Beckett Sennecke of the OHL's Oshawa Generals in our previous mock draft to bolster their depth in right wings in their system. As an "A"-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list, he could be a fine addition to their prospect pipeline.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino pointed out that the Canadian's skills and competitiveness have grown along with his physical jump from 5'9" last season to 6'2". Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis noted that he has added some muscle to his frame, improving the 175-pounder's shot release and physical play.
Sennecke enjoyed a fine rookie performance in 2022-23 with 55 points in 61 games. He's among the Generals' leading scorers with 17 points in 18 games this season.
32. Vegas Golden Knights: Liam Greentree
We had the Vegas Golden Knights choosing Liam Greentree in our previous mock draft due to the lack of right wingers within their prospect pool.
Off to a strong start to this season with a team-leading 11 goals and 24 points in 15 games with the Windsor Spitfires, we see no reason to change that selection.
At 6'3" and 211 pounds, he is a big-framed winger with good offensive skills. He had 45 points in 61 games as a rookie in 2022-23 and is already well on his way to exceeding that as an OHL sophomore.
Sportsnet's Sam Consentino praised his above-average shot and high compete level. The Athletic's Corey Pronman believes he needs to improve his foot speed but likes his passing and puck-handling abilities.
Greentree is among NHL Central Scouting's list of "A"-rated prospects. A strong effort on his part this season could bolster his profile in the draft, making him a worthwhile option for the Golden Knights.