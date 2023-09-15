B/R Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL Mock Draft

31 of 32

As part of the conditions of the Timo Meier trade in February, the New Jersey Devils' 2024 first-round pick could go to the San Jose Sharks if the Devils reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. For now, we'll assume that the Devils will retain this pick.

With Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer in their lineup, the Devils appear set for several years at the center position. Nevertheless, The Athletic's Corey Pronman indicated that they have just one center among their top non-NHL centers.

The USNTDP's Kamil Bednarik could be one possibility available to the Devils in the 2024 draft. He's coming off a 20-goal, 44-point output in 61 games last season with the U.S. National U17 team. The 5'11", 176-pounder also had 30 points in 39 games with the USNTDP Junior squad in the USHL.