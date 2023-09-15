B/R Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL Mock DraftSeptember 15, 2023
B/R Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL Mock Draft
The 2024 NHL draft is expected to be held in late June, with dates and location to be announced.
NHL Central Scouting has yet to release its early rankings of this season's top prospects. Nevertheless, Boston University center Macklin Celebrini is the early favorite to top the 2024 draft class.
As training camps open next week, it's a good opportunity to stage our annual way-too-early mock draft. In lieu of regular-season standings, we'll rely on the July 6 Bleacher Report power rankings indicating where each club stood following the draft and the opening week of the free-agent market.
Individual prospect information was drawn from Elite Prospects, with offseason rankings by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler and Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis. Each team's prospect needs were drawn on NHL.com's fantasy hockey projections, The Hockey News and The Athletic.
1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini
Having chosen Will Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft and with William Eklund already in their system, the San Jose Sharks possess two young players who can skate at center. However, if they end up with the first overall selection, they'll likely solidify that position by picking Boston University's Macklin Celebrini.
Skating for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League, the 17-year-old Celebrini became the first player in USHL history to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year in the same season. NHL Central Scouting's Pat Cullen praised the 6'0", 189-pound center's elite hockey sense and 200-foot game.
Celebrini led the Steel with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games last season. He also led the league in both categories despite playing fewer games than the other league leaders. Chicago Blackhawks center and 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard played with Celebrini in Vancouver, calling him "a special player."
The Sharks have done well over the past two years in restocking their prospect pipeline. Adding someone like Celebrini could become the foundation for their long-term future.
2. Anaheim Ducks: Cole Eiserman
The Anaheim Ducks have two promising young centers in Leo Carlsson and Nathan Gaucher among their top prospects but could use some depth on their wings. They can address that need by turning to the United States National Team Development Program Under-18 Team (USNTDP) and choosing Cole Eiserman.
NHL Central Scouting director David Gregory speaks highly of Eiserman. "He's easily top-five, certainly in North America, maybe even higher," said Gregory of the 17-year-old left winger, praising his elite shooting and scoring abilities.
Eiserman made his mark last season, leading the USNTDP U-17 Team with 43 goals and 72 points. He finished fifth in goals (26) in his first season with the Under-18 squad and led the USHL Junior team with 28 goals.
A natural sniper, Eiserman's goal-scoring abilities at left wing would make him a solid fit with the rebuilding Ducks. He's committed to playing for the University of Minnesota in 2024-25 but could prove well worth the wait as he develops his game in the NCAA.
3. Arizona Coyotes: Artyom Levshunov
Assessing the Arizona Coyotes' prospect pipeline, the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari pointed out their glaring lack of right-shot defensemen. To fill that need, they could turn to Artyom Levshunov.
At 6'2" and 198 pounds, the 17-year-old Belarus defenseman already has the size to compete in the NHL. He had little difficulty adjusting to his first season of North American hockey, finishing sixth on the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers with 42 points in 62 games.
Levshunov will be moving on to Michigan State University this season. A solid performance with the Spartans will only boost his profile, increasing his chances of becoming the top defenseman in the 2024 draft class.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited several scouts expressing the same sentiment. He also pointed to his excellent two-way skills and hockey IQ who can hurt opponents physically and on the scoreboard.
4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Ivan Demidov
Having landed Adam Fantilli in last year's draft and with Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz on their roster or in their system, the Columbus Blue Jackets could be set at center within a few years. However, they could use more scoring punch among their prospect wingers.
One possibility is Ivan Demidov of SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). At 5'11 and 168 pounds, the 17-year-old can play right wing as well as center. Sportsnet's Jason Bukala praised his puck-handling skills as well as his speed and quickness.
Demidov's offensive abilities were on full display last season with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg in the Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL). He finished third among MHL scorers with 19 goals and 62 points in 41 games. He also saw two games in SKA St. Petersburg.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis indicated Demidov has a contract with KHL St. Petersburg until 2025. Barring any unforeseen difficulties, he could be free to jump to the NHL in 2025-26. He could one day skate with Fantilli on the Blue Jackets' top line.
5. Philadelphia Flyers: Sam Dickinson
The Philadelphia Flyers got a gift in the first round of the 2023 draft when highly touted winger Matvei Michkov dropped to them at the seventh selection. He joins other promising forwards such as Cutter Gauthier, Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster in their prospect system.
One area where they could use some help is the blue line. While they chose Oliver Bonk in the first round of this year's draft, the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari believes they still need a true impact defenseman. Sam Dickinson of the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) could prove an enticing draft target.
The 6'3" 194-pound Dickinson certainly has the size to make a potential impact at the NHL level. He had a solid OHL rookie season with 23 points and 103 shots in 62 games. Tim Campbell of NHL Central Scouting likes the 17-year-old blueliner's all-around game. "Dickinson kills penalties, is big, good with the puck, and he'll hit," said Campbell.
Those attributes would not only make Dickinson a solid addition to the Flyers defense corps but would also make him a fan favorite among the Philly crowd. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis expects a big year ahead for the young Knights rearguard.
6. Montreal Canadiens: Berkly Catton
Finding skilled centers in the draft has long been an issue for the Montreal Canadiens. They do have one promising option in 2022 second-rounder Owen Beck, but they must continue searching for another potential star at that position.
Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL) could become a tempting option for the Canadiens. The 5'11", 163-pounder enjoyed a solid rookie campaign last season with Spokane, finishing second among his teammates with 55 points in 63 games.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis praised Catton's work ethic and hockey IQ, calling him perhaps "the smartest prospect in the draft class." Sportsnet's Jason Bukala considers him "an elusive, offensive talent who's difficult to defend in tight quarters," singling out his creativity and potential as a top-line pro scorer.
With Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach in the lineup and Beck in their pipeline, the Canadiens wouldn't have to rush Catton. They could give him time to develop his game at the WHL level and with their AHL affiliate in Laval.
7. Chicago Blackhawks: Konsta Helenius
The top Finnish player in our mock draft, Konsta Helenius is coming off a solid season in which he starred for his country's U17 team with 13 points in 10 games and with their U18 squad with 14 points in 11 contests. The 17-year-old forward also had 11 points in 33 games while on loan with Finland's Liiga league club Jukurit.
Helenius could be of interest to Chicago. The Blackhawks hit the jackpot by winning the 2023 draft lottery and choosing generational prospect center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. However, the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari noted they still lack some high-end scoring on the wings.
A versatile forward who can skate at right wing as well as center, the 5'11", 176-pound Helenius possesses excellent speed and offensive skills. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited his physical play among his assets despite his lanky frame.
Elite Prospects indicates that Helenius is under contract with Jukurit until 2024-25. With more seasoning in Finland's top professional league, he could be ready to make a smooth transition to Chicago by 2025-26.
8. Washington Capitals: Aron Kiviharju
Five years after winning the Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013-14. With an aging roster that includes long-time franchise stars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals must restock their prospect pipeline.
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari noted that the Capitals are lacking depth in left-shot defensemen among their top prospects. Aron Kiviharju of Liiga club HIFK in Finland could be just the young blueliner they require to get a start on filling that need.
A skillful puck-moving defenseman, the 5'10", 165-pound Kiviharju had 19 points in 17 games last season with Finland's U18 team. He also netted 20 points in 22 games with TPS' junior team and also saw action with their Liiga team in 21 games.
NHL Central Scouting chief European Scout Janne Vuorinen praised Kiviharju's hockey sense and his passion for the game. "He really wants to get better on a daily basis," said Vuorinen. "He reads the game really well and has the ability to set the tempo of the game when on the puck."
9. Vancouver Canucks: Michael Hage
After choosing four defensemen with seven picks in the 2023 draft, the Vancouver Canucks could shift their focus toward shoring up other areas in their pipeline. One option could be Michael Hage of the USHL's Chicago Steel.
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari pointed out that Aatu Raty is the only forward among their prospects who can truly play center at the NHL level and figures him to be a middle-six one at best. They must improve in that position in case they have to replace Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.
At 6'1" and 181 pounds, Hage already has a projectable NHL frame. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler noted that he was limited to 13 games last season by shoulder surgery. Still, he showed some promise in his first season with the Steel by netting five goals and five assists.
Wheeler anticipates a big season for a healthy Hage in 2023-24. He went on to praise his size, dual-threat skills and his hardworking style.
10. St Louis Blues: Henry Mews
The St. Louis Blues did well in the 2023 draft, using their three first-round picks to select centers Dalibor Dvorský and Otto Stenberg as well as defenseman Theo Lindstein. However, the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari pointed out that they lack depth in right-shot blueliners among their top prospects.
That could put Henry Mews of the OHL's Ottawa 67s on their radar. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler singled out the 6'0", 185-pounder's ability to drive the play as well as his hockey smarts and his polished game in all three zones. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis likes his all-around game and his complete effort in every contest.
Mews had a promising rookie performance last season with Ottawa. He tallied 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 55 games. He also had four points in 11 playoff contests.
A strong sophomore campaign by Mews could ensure he becomes a top-10 pick in this year's draft. If the Blues don't grab him, another club in need of skilled right-hand rearguards could do so.
11. Detroit Red Wings: Maxim Massé
Last season saw Maxim Massé make an impressive debut in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The 17-year-old right winger led his club with 29 goals and finished second with 62 points in 65 games. For his efforts, he was named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Rookie of the Year.
That could put Massé on the Detroit Red Wings' radar. They have the option of sending their own 2024 first-round pick or the Boston Bruins' 2025 unprotected first-rounder to the Ottawa Senators as part of the conditions of the Alex DeBrincat trade on July 9. For now, we'll assume that the Wings will retain this pick.
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari believes the rebuilding Red Wings lack "a truly effective, dynamic-scoring forward." The 6'1", 181-pound Massé might become that type of player at the NHL level.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic singled out the completeness of Massé's game. He also pointed out the young winger's natural and versatile shot and his above-average skill. Those abilities could see him poised for even better things in his QMJHL sophomore season.
12. Calgary Flames: Zayne Parekh
As a result of the Calgary Flames trading Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 18, 2022, there's a possibility this pick could end up with the Canadiens if it's between 20 and 32 overall. Considering where we have the Flames sitting in this mock draft, they would retain this pick.
Bolstering the blueline prospect depth should be a priority for Flames general manager Craig Conroy in the 2024 draft. The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari noted they have "a few gambles in (Etienne) Morin and (Jeremie) Poirer and a high-end option in (Yan) Kuznetsov."
One option could be Zayne Parekh of the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. Sportsnet's Jason Bukala praised his transitional two-way game as well as his skill and high hockey IQ. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler noted that the 6'0", 170-pounder broke the OHL's all-time record for goals by an under-17 defenseman with 21.
Those 21 goals saw Parekh finish third among the Spirit's leading goal-scorers and ninth in points with 37 in 50 games. Those totals might've been higher if not for an injury that cost him 18 games during the season. He returned strong for the playoffs, netting six goals and nine points in 11 contests.
13. Ottawa Senators: Igor Chernyshov
The Ottawa Senators' first-round pick could go to the Arizona Coyotes as part of the conditions of last March's Jakob Chychrun trade if the Senators reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. Given their placement in our mock draft, they will retain this pick.
With Ridly Greig, Egor Sokolov and Jacob Bernard-Docker expected to see more playing time this season with the Ottawa Senators, their prospect pipeline could use replenishing. Left wing Igor Chernyshov of MHL club MHK Dynamo Moskva in Russia could be an intriguing possibility.
At 6'2" and 192 pounds, Chernyshov is already a sizable young winger. He led MHK Dynamo Moskva last season with 38 points in as many games. He also played five games with their parent club in the KHL.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler observed that Chernyshov was the 11th-youngest player to ever play in a KHL game. He liked the winger's smooth-skating style as well as his individual offensive skills.
14. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Hutson
Brother of Montreal Canadiens highly touted prospect defenseman Lane Hutson, Cole Hutson is also carving out a name for himself as a puck-moving blueliner. He could be a fit with the Buffalo Sabres, who are loaded with considerable depth at forward among their top prospects but could use a little more among their left-shot rearguards.
At 5'10" and 159 pounds, Hutson is a small but talented defenseman. He tallied 42 points in as many games with the USNTDP's U17 team. The 17-year-old also netted 26 points in 19 games with their U18 squad as well as 25 points in 32 games with their junior team in the USHL.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler considers Hutson to be more prolific than big brother Lane was at this stage in his USNTDP career. He praised his skating, puckhandling and decision-making abilities. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis noted that he struggles in his own zone but still excels against quality competition. Sportsnet's Jason Bukala calls him a difference-maker.
Hutson will need time to grow and will follow his brother into the NCAA ranks by committing to Boston University for 2024-25. He could prove to be another fine selection to join Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power on the Sabres' blue line.
15. Winnipeg Jets: Adam Jiříček
The Winnipeg Jets' prospect depth chart is heavy on promising forwards such as Cole Perfetti, Colby Barlow, Rutger McGroarty and Chaz Lucius but thin on defensemen, especially those with a right-hand shot. That's a position that Adam Jiříček of HC Plzeň in the Czechia Extraliga could fill.
At 6'2" and 152 pounds, Jiříček is a tall, slender defenseman who still has to fill out his frame. The younger brother of promising Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner David Jiříček, Adam has the potential to become a top-four NHL blueliner.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler cited Jiricek's four-way mobility, skills with the puck and his confidence. He had 12 goals and 29 points in 41 games with HC Plzeň's U20 team last season and also saw action in 12 games with the parent club.
Jiříček is expected to be starting this season with HC Plzeň. A solid performance there skating among professionals will bolster his stock in the 2024 draft.
16. Nashville Predators: Carter Yakemchuk
A right-shot defenseman, Carter Yakemchuk enjoyed a solid sophomore campaign last season with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. Already possessing a big frame at 6'2" and 194 pounds, he finished fourth among the Hitmen's leading scorers with 19 goals and 47 points in 67 games. He also played for Canada at the 2023 World Junior U-18 Championship.
The Nashville Predators might take an interest in Yakemchuk. They have plenty of promising young forwards such as Luke Evangelista, Matthew Wood and Joakim Kemell. However, the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari indicates they're lacking a true power-play quarterback among their prospect blueliners who could one day take over for captain Roman Josi.
Time will tell, of course, if Yakemchuk will blossom into that role. Nevertheless, the Predators need to improve their depth in skilled prospect defensemen, particularly those who shoot from the right side.
Yakemchuk will be returning with the Hitmen for his third season in 2023-24. Improvement in his performance could earn him a spot with Canada's 2024 World Junior U-20 team. It could also send his draft stock soaring.
17. New York Islanders: Sacha Boisvert
Having traded their first-round picks in their last four drafts, the New York Islanders must restock their prospect pool. The Athletic's Corey Pronman ranks their pipeline 30th among all NHL clubs, while the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari believes they need help everywhere in their prospect pool.
Ferrari points out the Islanders' lack of depth in prospect centers. That could set general manager Lou Lamoriello's focus toward someone like Sacha Boisvert of the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
A tall and slender center at 6'2" and 176 pounds, Boisvert had a promising USHL debut. With 17 goals and 28 assists for 45 points in 57 games, he finished third among the Lumberjacks' scoring leaders.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler cited Boisvert's quick release, puck-handling skills and his good instincts. Given the Islanders' limited scoring punch, adding a promising young scoring center could prove worthwhile as a potential replacement down the road for Brock Nelson.
18. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh Penguins): Ryder Ritchie
The Pittsburgh Penguins' 2024 first-rounder could go to the San Jose Sharks as part of the conditions of last month's Erik Karlsson trade. The pick is top-10 protected, meaning the Sharks would get their 2025 pick instead. Given the Penguins' placement in our mock draft, this pick would go to San Jose.
We had the Sharks choosing Macklin Celebrini with the first overall selection. With this pick, they could pursue a talented young scorer such as Ryder Ritchie of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders.
Ritchie had a promising rookie season with the Raiders. The 6'0", 174-pounder's 20 goals and 55 points put him third among their leading scorers, while his 35 assists ranked second.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic noted that Ritchie is a shifty, skilled playmaker who makes highlight-reel plays with the puck. The Sharks could use a creative offensive forward like him in their system.
19. Minnesota Wild: Anthony Cristoforo
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari noted that the Minnesota Wild have built a strong prospect pool despite not having a top-five pick in the NHL draft for nearly two decades. Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranks their prospect pipeline at No. 10 among the 32 NHL clubs.
Ferrari believes they could use "a truly dynamic offensive defenseman." Perhaps Anthony Cristoforo of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires can fill that role.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler considers the 5'11", 181-pound Cristoforo to be "an extremely well-rounded offensive defenseman," going on to praise his skating, skill and effort. He also indicated that the 17-year-old plays a modern style, which is what you want from a blueliner of his size. In other words, he moves the puck well and contributes offensively.
Cristoforo played well as a rookie for the Spitfires last season. He was their second-highest-scoring defenseman with 41 points in 63 games, finishing eighth overall among their leading scorers. He also chipped in two points in four playoff games.
20. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Alexander Zetterberg
The Tampa Bay Lightning's first-round pick in this draft will go to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the Brandon Hagel trade in March 2022. It is a top-10 protected pick, but given the Lightning's placement in our mock draft, the selection will belong to Chicago.
We had Chicago choosing forward Konsta Helenius with its own first-rounder earlier in this draft. Alexander Zetterberg of Örebro HK J20 in Sweden could be an option worth considering for a club engaged in a full rebuild.
Small for a center at 5'8" and 159 pounds, Zetterberg saw action last season with Örebro HK's J18 squads at the regional and national levels. He played well for their J20 national team, scoring 11 goals and 23 assists for 43 points. That put him second among their leading scorers.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler considers Zetterberg a lot of fun to watch. He praised his speed and quickness and also noted that he can be defensively sound.
21. Philadelphia Flyers (via Florida Panthers): Simon Zether
The Philadelphia Flyers could receive the Florida Panthers' 2024 first-round pick as part of the conditions of last year's Claude Giroux trade. If it's a top-10 pick, the Flyers would instead receive the Panthers' 2025 first-rounder. Given the Panthers' placement in our mock draft, the Flyers would receive this pick.
We had the Flyers choosing defenseman Sam Dickinson with the fifth overall selection. With this pick, they could opt for a center such as Simon Zether of Rögle BK J20 in Sweden's J20 Nationell League.
In his sophomore season with Rögle BK J20, Zether tallied eight goals and 30 assists for 38 points in 37 games. The 6'3", 187-pound center finished second in points among their leading scorers.
Pronman's colleague Scott Wheeler singled out Zether's intelligent game as well as his vision and smooth puck-handling skills. Wheeler thinks he needs to get a little quicker but otherwise believes he plays a reliable game.
22. Seattle Kraken: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari believes the Seattle Kraken could use a stud goalie in their pipeline. However, there aren't any to be found among the current rankings of the top prospects for 2024. Kraken general manager Ron Francis could use his first-round pick to bolster other areas of his prospect pool.
That area could be at right wing, where they've got just one among their top 10 prospects, as per The Athletic's Corey Pronman. Norwegian winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygård of Mora IK in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan could become an enticing option. He tallied 17 goals and 38 points in 35 games last season with their J20 Nationell squad.
Pronman's colleague Scott Wheeler noted that the Brandsegg-Nygård's season was cut short by a knee injury in March. However, he's expected to be healthy this season. At 6'1" and 194 pounds, he's already got NHL size.
Wheeler cited Brandsegg-Nygård's multifaceted shooting with a powerful wrister as well as a one-timer with good all-around abilities. A healthy performance in 2023-24 could make him a top-10 pick.
23. Detroit Red Wings (via Boston Bruins): Beckett Sennecke
The Detroit Red Wings acquired the Boston Bruins' 2024 first-rounder in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade on March 2. It is top-10 protected, but given the Bruins' placement in our mock draft, we'll assume this pick will end up with the Red Wings.
We had the Wings choosing a scoring winger in Maxim Massé with their own pick earlier in this round. With this selection, they could consider adding another right winger to their pipeline.
Beckett Sennecke of the OHL's Oshawa Generals could become a viable draft option. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler observed that the 6'2", 181-pound right wing was among the OHL's most productive rookies. He finished fifth among the Generals' leading scorers with 20 goals and 55 points in 61 games.
Wheeler praised Sennecke's confident puck-handling ability as well as his movement. He expects big things from the young winger in his sophomore campaign.
24. Los Angeles Kings: Tanner Howe
Skating with Connor Bedard on the Regina Pats' top line, Tanner Howe finished third among their leading scorers with 36 goals and 85 points. The 5'10", 181-pound Howe will be under pressure to prove his production was not just the result of being Bedard's linemate now that the latter is headed to Chicago to begin his NHL career.
If Howe can pull it off, his stock will rise among the 2024 draft class. The Los Angeles Kings could be in line to select him if he's still available at this stage of the draft.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler believes Howe will be up to the challenge. He noted that the young left winger played away from Bedard more often than people think. Wheeler likes the youngster's competitive fire as well as his skating and well-rounded skill.
Wheeler's colleague Corey Pronman indicated that the Kings have no left wingers among their top prospects. Howe could prove to be a good addition to their ranks.
25. Colorado Avalanche: Zeev Buium
The Colorado Avalanche's prospect pool has been drained in recent years as they used promising players as trade chips to bolster their roster in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The Athletic's Corey Pronman noted that the pickings are slim among their top prospects. while the Hockey News' Tony Ferrari considers their left defense a major concern.
Perhaps the Avalanche will turn to the USNTDP and Zeev Buium to begin addressing that left-defense issue. Pronman's colleague Scott Wheeler considers the 5'11", 165-pounder to be a plus-level skater who played an involved game in all three zones.
Buium enjoyed a solid performance in his first season with the U.S. National U-18 team, finishing with 40 points in 63 games as its leading scorer among defensemen. He also netted 12 points in 23 games with the USNTDP Junior squad in the USHL.
Wheeler projected Buium could be chosen in the second round as a No. 4-6 defenseman. However, a strong showing with the USNTDP this season could elevate him into a potential first-rounder.
26. New York Rangers: Charlie Elick
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler praised Charlie Elick's performance for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. The 6'3", 190-pound defenseman from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings logged 26 minutes in the gold-medal game for Canada.
A right-shot blueliner, Elick could help the New York Rangers shore up their defensive depth within their prospect system. The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari observed that they're not nearly as strong on the right side as they are on the left.
Elick already possesses a big-bodied frame that will draw the interest of NHL scouts. He had 11 points in 56 games in his first full campaign with the Wheat Kings last season.
Wheeler considers Elick as a steady, engaged defender who plays a solid two-way game and can produce more offense than last season's stats indicate. He could be poised for an impressive sophomore campaign.
27. Dallas Stars: Emil Hemming
The Athletic's Corey Pronman's analysis of the Dallas Stars' prospect pipeline shows plenty of centers and defensemen among their promising youngsters but only one winger. Someone such as Emil Hemming of TPS in Finland's Liiga could be an option to begin filling that need.
Pronman's colleague Scott Wheeler considers Hemming to be a raw but potentially very interesting prospect who battled inconsistency in his play last season. He noted that the 6'2", 196-pound right wing has individual skill as a puck-handler and shooter.
Wheeler pointed to Hemming's performance in the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as an indication of his offensive promise. He had four goals and nine points in five games as Finland won the bronze medal.
Hemming did tally seven goals and 16 points in 22 games with TPS' U20 squad last season. Perhaps a full season with the main squad along with the ongoing maturity in his game will lead to more impressive offensive numbers this season.
28. Toronto Maple Leafs: Veeti Väisänen
In his first full season with KooKoo U-20 in Finland's U20 SM-sarja league, Veeti Väisänen netted 22 points in 37 games. The 6', 163-pound defenseman could help the Toronto Maple Leafs shore up their blue line in their prospect pipeline.
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari observed that the Leafs' depth in prospect defensemen has weakened with Rasmus Sandin now in Washington and Timothy Liljegren fighting for minutes. Corey Pronman of The Athletic listed just one blueliner (Topi Niemela) among their top prospects
Pronman's colleague Scott Wheeler calls Väisänen a competitive, smooth-skating, two-way defenseman who can play big minutes. He feels the young Finn's discipline and decision-making with the puck will improve as he matures.
Väisänen is expected to play for KooKoo in Finland's Liiga this season. That experience should help him further develop his game and improve his draft stock if he adjusts well to playing among professionals.
29. Vegas Golden Knights: Liam Greentree
The Vegas Golden Knights used draft picks and prospects as trade capital to build an annual playoff club and their 2023 Stanley Cup championship roster. It's left them with what The Athletic's Corey Pronman considers to be a light farm system.
With no right wings among their top-10 prospects, the Golden Knights could attempt to address those issues in the 2024 draft. One option could be Liam Greentree of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.
A skillful right winger with good size, the 6'2" 198-pound Greentree enjoyed a splendid debut with the Spitfires. He led all OHL rookies with 25 goals, while his 45 points in 61 games was good for sixth overall among his teammates.
The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari considers Greentree to be a big-time finisher who scores from all over the ice. A strong sophomore season will only bolster his stock in the 2024 draft.
30. Edmonton Oilers: Adam Jecho
A promising right wing who skated with Tappara U18 in Finland's U18 SM-sarja in 2022-23, Czechia native Adam Jecho will make his North American debut this season. The 6'5", 198-pounder will be skating this season with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings.
That will be pretty handy for Edmonton Oilers scouts on the lookout for promising talent in their own backyard. The Athletic's Corey Pronman indicates they have no right wingers among their top prospects.
Jecho's impressive size won't make him easy to miss while skating with the Oil Kings. He's coming off a very good performance with Tappara U18, finishing second among their scoring leaders with 21 goals and 47 points in 37 contests.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis believes Jecho could be a treat for Oil Kings fans. He noted that the young Czech struggled last season with Tappara's U20 squad but believes the move to the WHL will be worth it. A strong effort in his first North American season will garner the attention of the scouts.
31. New Jersey Devils: Kamil Bednarik
As part of the conditions of the Timo Meier trade in February, the New Jersey Devils' 2024 first-round pick could go to the San Jose Sharks if the Devils reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. For now, we'll assume that the Devils will retain this pick.
With Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer in their lineup, the Devils appear set for several years at the center position. Nevertheless, The Athletic's Corey Pronman indicated that they have just one center among their top non-NHL centers.
The USNTDP's Kamil Bednarik could be one possibility available to the Devils in the 2024 draft. He's coming off a 20-goal, 44-point output in 61 games last season with the U.S. National U17 team. The 5'11", 176-pounder also had 30 points in 39 games with the USNTDP Junior squad in the USHL.
Covering Bednarik during the young center's 2020-21 season with the Chicago Mission 14U AAA team, Drake White of Sports Illustrated Prospects cited the young center's skating ability, high-end plays and work ethic. Judging by his stats in 2022-23, those abilities not only remain but have also improved as he plays with and against more talented players.
32. Carolina Hurricanes: Félix Lacerte
The Carolina Hurricanes could use more centers in their prospect pipeline. With Seth Jarvis on their roster full-time, there are no centermen among The Athletic's ranking of their top 10 prospects.
One possibility to address that issue could be Félix Lacerte of the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes. The 5'10" 157-pounder is coming off an impressive debut with 24 goals and 52 points in 68 games.
That performance made Lacerte the Cataractes' leading scorer. It also made him a finalist for the QMJHL's top offensive rookie.
Lacerte could be poised for even better things during his sophomore season with the Cataractes. It could bolster his stock in the 2024 draft, making him an enticing pick for the Hurricanes or other NHL clubs looking to add more centers to their prospect pools.