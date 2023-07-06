NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After Free Agency and the Draft

NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After Free Agency and the DraftJuly 6, 2023
It's been just over three weeks since the Vegas Golden Knights became champions.
And it's just less than 100 days until the next Stanley Cup chase officially begins.
But that doesn't mean it's been a quiet summer around the NHL.
The league's annual entry draft arrived in late June and was followed closely by the onset of free agency on July 1, which meant general managers of all levels and budgets were able to get busy on the job of tooling-up their rosters for a chance at title glory.
It's a far more feasible proposition in some cities than others, of course, and the B/R hockey team took a break from its Canada Day/Independence Day revelry to put together a new set of Power Rankings with a look at where each team currently stands.
Votes were cast to rank each of the 32, awarding 32 points for a first-place vote all the way down to a single point for a 32nd-place ballot.
Nos. 32-26: Sharks, Ducks, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks
32. San Jose Sharks (Previous Ranking: 31st)
The Sharks picked up a lot of talent at the draft and will benefit down the line because of it. Mackenzie Blackwood was the headline acquisition among veterans to arrive, but it's all about Erik Karlsson's future.
31. Anaheim Ducks (Previous Ranking: 30th)
The Ducks added youth at the draft in 18-year-old Leo Carlsson and then picked up three 30-somethings in free-agent deals worth more than $42 million. The culture will change. The results? Probably not by enough.
30. Arizona Coyotes (Previous Ranking: 28th)
The Coyotes went big, literally, at the draft and came away with a dozen players—none of whom measure less than six-feet tall. Since then, Alex Kerfoot as the top arrival doesn't move the needle.
29. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previous Ranking: 32nd)
General manager Jarmo Kekäläinen's draft night improved when foundational center Adam Fantilli fell into his lap at No. 3 and a trade for defenseman Damon Severson should make things better as well.
28. Philadelphia Flyers (Previous Ranking: 29th)
Check back in a couple years to see if Matvei Michkov is filling NHL nets. If he is, new GM Daniel Brière will be lauded far and wide. Oliver Bonk was a nice get in the first round. It's all about the future.
27. Montreal Canadiens (Previous Ranking: 26th)
Draft-wise, the pick of defenseman David Reinbacher was either a steal or a reach at No. 5 depending on who's asking. Elsewhere, if Alex Newhook pans out as a No. 16 pick ought to, the reviews will improve.
26. Chicago Blackhawks (Previous Ranking: 27th)
It's hard to not smile if you're a Blackhawks fan this summer. Connor Bedard seems like a generational talent, and GM Kyle Davidson also added ex-MVP Taylor Hall, Corey Perry and Nick Foligno.
Nos. 25-21: Capitals, Canucks, Blues, Red Wings, Flames
25. Washington Capitals (Previous Ranking: 21st)
Ryan Leonard fell a bit to get to the Capitals at No. 8, but he should wind up a positive takeaway from the draft. Since then, trading to get Max Pacioretty—assuming he's healthy—kicks up the offense a notch.
24. Vancouver Canucks (Previous Ranking: 25th)
Four defensemen chosen among seven picks clearly indicates where the Canucks brass was looking in the draft. It was a priority in free agency, too, where Vancouver landed Carson Soucy from Seattle.
23. St. Louis Blues (Previous Ranking: 23rd)
At least two of the Blues' three first-round draft picks seem to have high-end NHL potential. Meanwhile, snatching Kevin Hayes from Philadelphia for a sixth-round selection in 2024 seems a positive if he produces.
22. Detroit Red Wings (Previous Ranking: 22nd)
Steve Yzerman drafted players who should reach the NHL, though few, if any, of them seem to be superstars. Free agent-wise, Justin Holl's contract (three years, $10.2 million) seems a bit pricey.
21. Calgary Flames (Previous Ranking: 20th)
Winger Samuel Honzek was a quality pickup at No. 16, but the situation in Calgary is far more about who's leaving than who's staying. New GM Craig Conroy is getting a rough initiation, by any measure.
Nos. 20-16: Senators, Sabres, Jets, Predators, Islanders
20. Ottawa Senators (Previous Ranking: 24th)
The draft wasn't exactly a blockbuster for a team without a first-round pick, so the Senators made head-scratching headlines by signing goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million deal.
19. Buffalo Sabres (Previous Ranking: 17th)
Winger Zach Benson isn't a big guy in stature but getting him with pick No. 13 may be a giant plus for the Sabres going forward. As a free agent, defenseman Erik Johnson was brought in for his leadership credibility.
18. Winnipeg Jets (Previous Ranking: 16th)
No. 18 pick Colby Barlow is a winger with top-six potential, so it'll be a positive draft for the Jets if he gets to that level. Elsewhere, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has a big issue to sort out with goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
17. Nashville Predators (Previous Ranking: 19th)
Welcome to the GM Barry Trotz Era. The decorated coach grabbed Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Schenn on the opening day of free agency, and first-round winger Matthew Wood will end up a plus in the long run, too.
16. New York Islanders (Previous Ranking: 15th)
Having zero first-round picks limits the needle-moving opportunity at the draft, so the Islanders addressed their future elsewhere by locking up goalie Ilya Sorokin to the tune of eight years and $66 million.
Nos. 15-11: Penguins, Wild, Lightning, Panthers, Kraken
15. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previous Ranking: 18th)
Center Brayden Yager brings some skill to a Pittsburgh prospect pipeline that has been lacking it in recent years, but the Penguins' offseason will be judged largely on whether they land Erik Karlsson.
14. Minnesota Wild (Previous Ranking: 14th)
Each of the Wild's first three draft picks—centers Charlie Stramel, Rasmus Kumpulainen and Riley Heidt—has NHL potential, and GM Bill Guerin's trade for Pat Maroon from Tampa Bay adds attitude if not offense.
13. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previous Ranking: 12th)
It's starting to feel like the Lightning's run as a slam-dunk Eastern elite is over, no? Alex Killorn and Maroon are out via free agency and trade, respectively, and no first-rounders arrived to make a splash.
12. Florida Panthers (Previous Ranking: 2nd)
The Panthers had five picks, all on Day 2, so they didn't add impact at the draft. Free agency-wise, Radko Gudas got paid in Anaheim, so general manager Bill Zito brought in blueliners Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov.
11. Seattle Kraken (Previous Ranking: 11th)
The Kraken's first draftee in their first season just won a Calder Trophy, so winger Eduard Šalé has some big shoes to fill, but he should be an NHLer. Seattle was quiet in free agency, so not a lot of impact there.
Nos. 10-6: Bruins, Kings, Avalanche, Rangers, Stars
10. Boston Bruins (Previous Ranking: 8th)
What will the Bruins look like after a record-setting run? No first-round draft picks arrived, and vets Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall are gone, replaced by James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie and Milan Lucic.
9. Los Angeles Kings (Previous Ranking: 10th)
Another team with no first-day draft picks, the Kings made up for it in other deals. They got Pierre-Luc Dubois from Winnipeg for three players and added Cam Talbot to remedy losing goalie Joonas Korpisalo.
8. Colorado Avalanche (Previous Ranking: 9th)
Adding an undersized forward (Calum Ritchie) and a skilled defenseman (Mikhail Gulyayev) were the draft takeaways for the Avs, who added Ross Colton from Tampa Bay for a pick but lost depth players.
7. New York Rangers (Previous Ranking: 13th)
The Rangers had a belly flop of a postseason to end 2022-23, but they got a steal in Gabriel Perreault at No. 23 in the draft and added ex-Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler on an inexpensive one-year deal.
6. Dallas Stars (Previous Ranking: 3rd)
No first-round picks and only six selections overall kept the Stars from making a big draft splash. Dallas made headlines later when Max Domi bolted for Toronto, and it grabbed Matt Duchene from Nashville.
Nos. 5-1: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Oilers, Devils, Hurricanes
5. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previous Ranking: 7th)
New GM Brad Treliving only had three picks in the draft, but he's made up for it in free agency, landing Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Ryan Reaves while working to extend 2024 UFA Auston Matthews.
4. Vegas Golden Knights (Previous Ranking: 1st)
The banner-raising is set for October, and the champs are still the champs. Goalie Adin Hill signed on for two more years, and original "misfit" Reilly Smith's $5 million salary was offloaded to allow cap moves.
3. Edmonton Oilers (Previous Ranking: 6th)
The window is open, but GM Ken Holland was hamstrung by having no first-rounders and no money to spend. Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin were dumped to create cap space and trade-deadline flexibility.
2. New Jersey Devils (Previous Ranking: 5th)
It's hard to fathom the Devils were 28th overall in 2021-22. GM Tom Fitzgerald oversaw a jump to third last season, and adding Tyler Toffoli while re-signing Timo Meier ensures continued relevance. If they get Hellebuyck from Winnipeg, watch out.
1. Carolina Hurricanes (Previous Ranking: 4th)
It was mandatory for the elite Eastern teams to make moves to maintain their standing and GM Don Waddell did his part, locking down his goaltending tandem while going outside the building to bring in defenseman Dmitry Orlov and feisty winger Michael Bunting. Offseason-wise, it's Carolina's Cup to lose.