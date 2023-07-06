NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After Free Agency and the Draft

0 of 6

It's been just over three weeks since the Vegas Golden Knights became champions.

And it's just less than 100 days until the next Stanley Cup chase officially begins.

But that doesn't mean it's been a quiet summer around the NHL.

The league's annual entry draft arrived in late June and was followed closely by the onset of free agency on July 1, which meant general managers of all levels and budgets were able to get busy on the job of tooling-up their rosters for a chance at title glory.

It's a far more feasible proposition in some cities than others, of course, and the B/R hockey team took a break from its Canada Day/Independence Day revelry to put together a new set of Power Rankings with a look at where each team currently stands.

Votes were cast to rank each of the 32, awarding 32 points for a first-place vote all the way down to a single point for a 32nd-place ballot.

Take a look at how the numbers added up and where your favorite team landed and drop a thought in the comments to tell us how we did.