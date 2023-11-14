B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Penix in a Duel After Week 11

B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Penix in a Duel After Week 11November 14, 2023
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has stood atop the 2023 Heisman Trophy picture for more than a month, but Oregon star Bo Nix has turned the race into a dead heat.
Right now, it's simply too close to call.
Fortunately for us college football fans, ballots aren't due for a few more weeks. Heisman contenders still have two regular-season games to play, along with a potential third in a conference championship.
As we enter Week 12, though, the Heisman focus is on Penix and Nix—with a potential clash looming in the Pac-12 title game.
The rankings are subjective but consider historical factors, including team success, individual production and key moments in marquee games.
Tier 4: May Land Some Votes
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: Given that he's rushed for 794 yards in 10 games, Corum isn't a truly strong contender. However, there undoubtedly are voters who've fallen in love with his FBS-leading 18 touchdowns—and he's scored in all 10 of Michigan's games so far.
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: Maye carried UNC to a double-overtime win against Duke in Week 11. He totaled 366 yards and three touchdowns in the thrilling 47-45 game. Maye definitely won't win the Heisman, but he's averaging 342.1 yards—the third-highest mark in the country—and the Tar Heels currently are 8-2.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State: Now that Oklahoma State lost a third game, Gordon's candidacy isn't as compelling. He'll still attract some votes if OSU recovers from its bad showing at UCF and makes the Big 12 Championship Game, though.
Tier 3: Still Have a Chance, Maybe
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Seems unwise to count out Milroe after two incredible days, no? He followed up a four-touchdown performance against LSU with six scores in a rout of Kentucky, becoming Alabama's first quarterback to both throw and run for three touchdowns in a game. Alabama has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: Miami put a scare into FSU, but the 'Noles survived. Travis had a decent day, throwing for 265 yards and one score in a 27-20 win. Although he's accounted for 27 touchdowns to two interceptions, Travis has dropped into Tier 3 because his production (289.4 yards per game) is modest, and FSU's schedule hasn't done Travis any favors relative to his competition, either.
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Georgia is headed to the SEC title game, too. Beck had an efficient day in the smackdown of Ole Miss, passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns during the 52-17 win. He holds top-10 marks nationally in both yards per attempt (9.4) and per game (302.2).
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: It's very impressive that Michigan officially threw zero passes in the second half of the victory at Penn State. But it also means McCarthy finished with 60 yards in the Wolverines' biggest of the season so far. That's not exactly bolstering a Heisman resume that, among top contenders, already had the least production.
Tier 2: Top Chasers
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Last week, I included Daniels in the "Need A Miracle" tier. Safe to say that 606 offensive yards—372 passing and 236 rushing—and five total touchdowns in a triumph over Florida fits the billing. Daniels would be the rare player on a three-loss team to win the Heisman, but he leads the country in yards per game (408.2) and total touchdowns (38). These numbers are undeniable.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Reputation helps Harrison, whose numbers are no better than comparable to several top receivers—yet they're not listed. Harrison, though, is clearly the driving force of Ohio State's offense. He caught seven passes for 149 yards and two scores, adding a 19-yard rushing touchdown in a rout of Michigan State.
Tier 1: The Co-Favorites
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon and Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
If you were forced to vote for the Heisman winner today, would you lean toward Nix or Penix?
Nix has been fantastic all year, and especially so since the loss to Penix and Washington. Nix just threw for a season-high 412 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over USC. He's accounted for no fewer than three scores in each of Oregon's past four games.
Penix's box scores haven't been as gaudy recently, but he still passed for 332 yards and totaled three scores in a critical win against Utah.
Nix leads in touchdowns: 34 to 30. Penix leads in yardage: 3,506 to 3,256. Oregon is 8-1, and Washington is 9-0. This weekend, both programs have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
There is a real chance Nix and Penix meet in Las Vegas with a Pac-12 title, College Football Playoff trip and Heisman Trophy all at stake.