B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Penix in a Duel After Week 11

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Seems unwise to count out Milroe after two incredible days, no? He followed up a four-touchdown performance against LSU with six scores in a rout of Kentucky, becoming Alabama's first quarterback to both throw and run for three touchdowns in a game. Alabama has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: Miami put a scare into FSU, but the 'Noles survived. Travis had a decent day, throwing for 265 yards and one score in a 27-20 win. Although he's accounted for 27 touchdowns to two interceptions, Travis has dropped into Tier 3 because his production (289.4 yards per game) is modest, and FSU's schedule hasn't done Travis any favors relative to his competition, either.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Georgia is headed to the SEC title game, too. Beck had an efficient day in the smackdown of Ole Miss, passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns during the 52-17 win. He holds top-10 marks nationally in both yards per attempt (9.4) and per game (302.2).