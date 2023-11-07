B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Milroe Rise After Week 10November 7, 2023
B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Milroe Rise After Week 10
Ten weeks through the 2023 college football regular season, there's no clear answer in the race for the Heisman Trophy.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is still the front-runner, but his advantage has only narrowed recently. In the meantime, Oregon star Bo Nix and Alabama standout Jalen Milroe have closed the gap alongside Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Florida State's Jordan Travis.
As we prepared for an exciting finish, however, it's also become clear that former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin will remain the only two-time Heisman winner.
USC dropped its third game of the season last weekend, so Caleb Williams' repeat hopes have effectively vanished.
There will be a new addition to Heisman lore in 2023.
Tier 4: Need a Miracle
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: I find it difficult to craft a reality in which Daniels wins the Heisman. LSU has three losses and is eliminated from contention in the SEC West, so he can't get a championship game boost, either. He'll stick around in Tier 4 because some voters will reward his FBS-leading 386.2 yards per game, provided a head injury doesn't sideline him in Week 11 or beyond.
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: If the 7-2 Tar Heels are unable to overtake Louisville in the ACC standings—and it's likely they can't—Maye won't win. However, he's put up 339.7 yards per game and totaled 26 touchdowns. Maye is perched on the fringe of the race.
Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State: The proverbial ship has probably sailed on McCord, who threw for 189 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the victory at Rutgers. But the Buckeyes' 9-0 record is basically the only thing keeping McCord on the radar.
Tier 3: On the Radar
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Heading into Week 10, Milroe lacked a signature game or elite production on his resume. The latter is an issue to monitor, but the former isn't one anymore. Milroe totaled 374 yards and rushed for four touchdowns in a victory over rival LSU. Alabama can secure a place in the SEC Championship Game with a win at Kentucky this weekend.
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck threw for 254 yards and two scores in a clutch win against Missouri. The narrative is simple: Beck is a potential championship-worthy QB who lacks an attractive Heisman resume, even as UGA's unbeaten record buoys his candidacy. That unblemished mark will be tested opposite No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Although a four-game 100-yard streak ended, Harrison caught two scores in Ohio State's shaky win at Rutgers. He holds top-10 national rankings in both receiving yards (914) and touchdowns (10) entering a clash with Michigan State.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State: The upset of rival Oklahoma means Gordon is formally in the picture. He rushed for 138 yards and two scores. The challenge is Gordon has a near-zero margin for error, given that Oklahoma State is 7-2. Players on three-loss teams—see Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, etc.—are typically not strong candidates.
Tier 2: Top Chasers
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: The veteran QB shouldered a heavy load at Pitt while star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson were sidelined. Travis threw for a season-best 360 yards and accounted for two scores in a 24-7 victory. FSU hosts rival Miami on Saturday.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Although he didn't have a touchdown against Purdue—his first game of the season without one—McCarthy threw for a season-high 335 yards in the rout. McCarthy has totaled 2,271 yards with 21 scores to three interceptions, so his production is fine. But his performance at No. 9 Penn State this weekend and against No. 3 Ohio State in the regular-season finale will define his candidacy.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: Nix is rather close to supplanting Penix as the favorite. While boasting an FBS-best 78.1 completion rate, Nix has thrown for 2,723 yards with 25 touchdowns to only two interceptions. He's also rushed for 116 yards and five scores. The trouble is...something I'll dig deeper into coming up next.
Tier 1: The Favorite
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Within the box-score numbers, a side-by-side comparison of Nix and Penix is reasonably even.
Nix, a dual-threat QB, has thrown for 2,723 yards and rushed for 116—a total of 2,839—and collected 30 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Penix has 3,201 passing yards with 26 scores to seven interceptions, adding one score in the rare moments he runs.
The separation right now, quite simply, is a head-to-head result.
Penix tossed a game-winning touchdown in the October triumph over the Ducks, while Nix's two clutch-time drives fell short. All context being relatively equal, that result has to matter.
There may be another clash on the horizon, though. Washington is 9-0 and on the verge of sealing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Oregon still has USC and Oregon State on the docket, but the Ducks absolutely can finish 11-1 and set up a rematch.
For now, however, Penix is ever-so-slightly ahead of Nix and a quality chasing group for the 2023 Heisman.