B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Nix, Milroe Rise After Week 10

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Heading into Week 10, Milroe lacked a signature game or elite production on his resume. The latter is an issue to monitor, but the former isn't one anymore. Milroe totaled 374 yards and rushed for four touchdowns in a victory over rival LSU. Alabama can secure a place in the SEC Championship Game with a win at Kentucky this weekend.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck threw for 254 yards and two scores in a clutch win against Missouri. The narrative is simple: Beck is a potential championship-worthy QB who lacks an attractive Heisman resume, even as UGA's unbeaten record buoys his candidacy. That unblemished mark will be tested opposite No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Although a four-game 100-yard streak ended, Harrison caught two scores in Ohio State's shaky win at Rutgers. He holds top-10 national rankings in both receiving yards (914) and touchdowns (10) entering a clash with Michigan State.