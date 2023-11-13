AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2023: South Carolina No. 1 After LSU, UConn Upsets

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

South Carolina moved into the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following an eventual opening week to the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

LSU and UConn, who occupied the first two spots in the preseason poll, both suffered defeats and slipped six spots apiece in the newest poll. In general, the Top 25 looks a lot different thanks to a handful of upsets.



AP Top 25 Week 2

1. South Carolina

2. Iowa

3. UCLA

4. Utah

5. Colorado

6. Stanford

7. LSU

8. UConn

9. Virginia Tech

10. USC

11. Texas

12. Florida State

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina State

15. Tennessee

16. Notre Dame

17. North Carolina

18. Indiana

19. Louisville

20. Maryland

21. Baylor

22. Creighton

23. Ole Miss

24. Washington State

25. Oklahoma

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.