AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2023: South Carolina No. 1 After LSU, UConn Upsets

AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2023: South Carolina No. 1 After LSU, UConn UpsetsNovember 13, 2023
South Carolina moved into the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following an eventual opening week to the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.
LSU and UConn, who occupied the first two spots in the preseason poll, both suffered defeats and slipped six spots apiece in the newest poll. In general, the Top 25 looks a lot different thanks to a handful of upsets.
AP Top 25 Week 2
1. South Carolina
2. Iowa
3. UCLA
4. Utah
5. Colorado
6. Stanford
7. LSU
8. UConn
9. Virginia Tech
10. USC
11. Texas
12. Florida State
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina State
15. Tennessee
16. Notre Dame
17. North Carolina
18. Indiana
19. Louisville
20. Maryland
21. Baylor
22. Creighton
23. Ole Miss
24. Washington State
25. Oklahoma
