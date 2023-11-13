X

    AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2023: South Carolina No. 1 After LSU, UConn Upsets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 06: Milaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina reacts during the Aflac Oui Play match between South Carolina and Notre Dame at Halle Georges Carpentier on November 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
    Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

    South Carolina moved into the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following an eventual opening week to the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

    LSU and UConn, who occupied the first two spots in the preseason poll, both suffered defeats and slipped six spots apiece in the newest poll. In general, the Top 25 looks a lot different thanks to a handful of upsets.

    AP Top 25 Week 2

    1. South Carolina

    2. Iowa

    3. UCLA

    4. Utah

    5. Colorado

    6. Stanford

    7. LSU

    8. UConn

    9. Virginia Tech

    10. USC

    11. Texas

    12. Florida State

    13. Ohio State

    14. North Carolina State

    15. Tennessee

    16. Notre Dame

    17. North Carolina

    18. Indiana

    19. Louisville

    20. Maryland

    21. Baylor

    22. Creighton

    23. Ole Miss

    24. Washington State

    25. Oklahoma

