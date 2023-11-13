NFL Rumors: Broncos Never Considered Patrick Surtain II Trade Amid 49ers, Eagles Buzz

NFL Rumors: Broncos Never Considered Patrick Surtain II Trade Amid 49ers, Eagles BuzzNovember 13, 2023
AP Photo/Doug Murray
Ahead of this season's NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos reportedly refuted offers from contending teams looking to acquire their best defensive player.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos "never considered dealing" star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams that explored the possibility of trading for Surtain.
