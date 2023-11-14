Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Noah Brown and More Must-Add Free Agents

4 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are finally becoming a well-rounded force on offense. While the passing game had flourished with C.J. Stroud under center, the ground attack had been sluggish because of the struggles of second-year back Dameon Pierce. Pierce's already dismal sophomore season has been further marred by an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks, but the Texans appear to be in good hands with Devin Singletary working as the featured option.

In Week 9, Singletary drew his first start since signing with Houston in the offseason. While he initially failed to capitalize on that elevated role—just 26 yards on 13 carries—he bounced back in a big way against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Singletary had one of the best games of his half-decade NFL career, rushing for 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. He also contributed as a pass-catcher, reeling in one of his two targets for 11 yards.

It remains to be seen if Pierce will be available for a Week 11 bout with the Arizona Cardinals, but Singletary is poised for a larger share of the rushing workload regardless. Prior to his strong showing against Cincinnati, Singletary had already been cutting into the starter's carries, as Week 10 marked the fourth consecutive game in which the former Buffalo Bills back had logged a double-digit number of totes after he failed to reach that mark during any of his first five contests as a Texan.