Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Noah Brown and More Must-Add Free AgentsNovember 14, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Noah Brown and More Must-Add Free Agents
The final weeks of the 2023 fantasy football campaign are upon us, making this one of the last chances you'll get to tighten up your roster ahead of the playoffs. While in most leagues it's already apparent which teams have the inside track to a championship, which are fighting to even make it into the postseason field and which are likely to miss out entirely, it's not too late for fortunes to change, either.
It's imperative for any team with title aspirations to create the depth needed to withstand the potential loss of a star. While you usually won't find many starting-caliber talents left on the free-agent pile at this point in the season, there are surprisingly quite a few who have emerged in recent weeks. These players were largely non-factors early in the season but have come on strong and look poised to contribute to a fantasy playoff push.
With that in mind, here are some of the top waiver-wire targets—available in 50 percent or more of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues—to put a claim on heading into Week 11.
Fantasy points and rankings are based on FantasyPros.com PPR data.
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens (47 Percent Rostered)
Keaton Mitchell was our top waiver-wire target last week after he broke out with a nine-carry, 138-yard, one-touchdown showing against the Seattle Seahawks. While he wasn't as effective in Week 10, he still turned in a top-15 performance versus the Cleveland Browns. Mitchell finished the day with 34 yards and a score on three totes while reeling in one of his two targets for 32 yards.
While Justice Hill (14 offensive snaps) and Gus Edwards (28 offensive snaps) both saw the field more than Mitchell (13 offensive snaps) on Sunday, neither veteran was more effective with their touches. Edwards managed to find the end zone but had just 24 yards on his 11 carries, while Hill mustered a meager seven yards on his two rushes. Mitchell was also the only backfield platoon member to have a tangible impact in the passing game, as Hill didn't see a target and Edwards snared his only look for four yards.
Mitchell's workload was surprisingly light given his effectiveness, but it's possible the hamstring issue that landed him on the injury report last week negatively impacted his volume. The undrafted rookie already missed the first five games of his NFL career while rehabbing a shoulder injury and only logged his first carry two weeks ago during his statement game against the Seahawks.
Given his quality production against an elite Browns defense—coupled with the struggles of his fellow Ravens running backs—it would be shocking if Mitchell doesn't get far more involved when his side visits the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. It's a juicy matchup, too, as Cincinnati has been the league's third-worst rushing defense and just allowed the Houston Texans' Devin Singletary to post 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. You'll want to make sure Mitchell is not only on your roster, but also in your starting lineup for this one.
Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans (24 Percent Rostered)
The Houston Texans have a bona fide franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and his emergence seems to be turning nearly every member of the team's receiving corps into stars. While Tank Dell and Nico Collins have been on the fantasy radar for quite some time, Noah Brown put himself on the map in Week 9 with a breakout game of his own.
The sixth-year receiver dominated in a barnburner versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in all six of his targets for 153 yards and a score. That wasn't a flash-in-the-pan performance either, as Brown put up another elite stat line on Sunday.
Stepping into an elevated role against the Cincinnati Bengals because of Collins' injury-related absence, Brown secured seven of the eight passes sent his way and converted them into 172 yards. While he didn't find pay dirt for the second successive week, the 27-year-old still finished Week 10 as fantasy's No. 6 wideout—a fantastic follow-up to his No. 3 showing the previous week.
While Collins could return as early as next week—he got some limited practice leading up to the Cincinnati matchup but was eventually shelved with a calf ailment—Brown has done enough to warrant the trust of fantasy managers going forward. He's seen the second-most wide receiver targets on the team for four consecutive weeks and is getting the volume needed to sustain a consistently high output, so he's well worth a claim for any team that needs some receiving help.
Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings (8 Percent Rostered)
The Minnesota Vikings' backfield has lacked a spark since the team released Dalvin Cook ahead of the 2023 season. Alexander Mattison has largely underwhelmed as a starter and was averaging a meek 2.7 yards per carry during the four games leading up to Minnesota's Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints. This disappointing stretch and a third-quarter concussion suffered by Mattison led the coaching staff to get backup Ty Chandler—an unheralded fifth-round pick last year—more involved on Sunday.
Chandler answered the call by turning in the best performance of his career. The second-year back came into the contest having rushed 14 times for 62 yards over his first 12 games but finished the day with 45 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
While it wasn't a superstar-like performance, Chandler ended up with a near-equal workload to Mattison—he was on the field for 32 offensive plays, while Mattison logged 33—and outproduced the starter after Mattison rushed for only 27 yards on eight carries.
Considering the Vikings' backfield had its best output in weeks and the team notched a victory—Minnesota's fifth consecutive win—it's likely this timeshare will continue going forward. Chandler should see plenty more touches come his way in the coming weeks, so get him on your roster now before he has a true breakout game.
Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans (50 Percent Rostered)
The Houston Texans are finally becoming a well-rounded force on offense. While the passing game had flourished with C.J. Stroud under center, the ground attack had been sluggish because of the struggles of second-year back Dameon Pierce. Pierce's already dismal sophomore season has been further marred by an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks, but the Texans appear to be in good hands with Devin Singletary working as the featured option.
In Week 9, Singletary drew his first start since signing with Houston in the offseason. While he initially failed to capitalize on that elevated role—just 26 yards on 13 carries—he bounced back in a big way against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Singletary had one of the best games of his half-decade NFL career, rushing for 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. He also contributed as a pass-catcher, reeling in one of his two targets for 11 yards.
It remains to be seen if Pierce will be available for a Week 11 bout with the Arizona Cardinals, but Singletary is poised for a larger share of the rushing workload regardless. Prior to his strong showing against Cincinnati, Singletary had already been cutting into the starter's carries, as Week 10 marked the fourth consecutive game in which the former Buffalo Bills back had logged a double-digit number of totes after he failed to reach that mark during any of his first five contests as a Texan.
While it would be optimistic to expect Singletary to have another top-five outing—he finished as the week's No. 3 running back—he should still turn in a stat line worthy of a starting fantasy role in Week 11. The Cardinals have given up the fifth-most rushing yards per game in 2023, making Singletary a matchup-based flex play regardless of whether Pierce is in the lineup or not.
Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns (42 Percent Rostered)
After a disappointing start to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, Elijah Moore may finally be putting things together in the back half of the campaign. The third-year wideout found some pay dirt for the first time this season, finishing a Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with five catches for 44 yards in addition to that score.
Moore benefitted heavily from some rejuvenated play by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The signal-caller's tenure in Cleveland has been marred by suspension, inconsistent performances and injuries, but on Sunday he finally looked something like the three-time Pro Bowler the Browns were hoping for when they signed him. Watson—making his second successive start after being sidelined for a significant stretch between Weeks 4 and 8—was far from perfect, but he still guided his side to a victory over a divisional rival by completing 20-of-34 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Moore's seven targets represented a 20 percent share—and trailed only Amari Cooper and David Njoku, who each saw nine looks—which FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice noted was an increase over the 15.6 percent share he had seen in the first four full games he participated in with Watson under center. While Moore still needs to prove he can produce on a consistent basis after he saw a mere two targets in Week 9, his unique playmaking skills will benefit this offense if it can keep him involved.
Only desperate managers should thrust Moore into the starting lineup right away, but those who can afford a roster spot should put a claim in for the talented slot receiver ahead of Week 11. He's already rostered in over 40 percent of leagues and could quickly become one of the hottest waiver targets with another strong outing in Week 11.