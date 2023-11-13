Waiver Wire Week 11: Ty Chandler, Keaton Mitchell, Noah Brown are Top Pickups to Know

2 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Keaton Mitchell was a priority waiver-wire target last week. Still, he went unclaimed in more than half of Yahoo leagues, as managers apparently wanted further proof that the undrafted rookie would remain a part of this offense.

Case closed on that front, folks.

As in Week 9, he didn't seen a ton of work, but he did make his presence felt just about every time he touched the ball. His four touches spanned 66 yards, and he had a rushing score for the second consecutive week. Over this week and last, his two-game tally is up to 12 carries for 172 yards and two scores and two receptions for another 28 yards.