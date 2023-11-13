Waiver Wire Week 11: Ty Chandler, Keaton Mitchell, Noah Brown are Top Pickups to KnowNovember 13, 2023
Waiver Wire Week 11: Ty Chandler, Keaton Mitchell, Noah Brown are Top Pickups to Know
If your fantasy football roster needs help, the NFL keeps supplying it.
While a number of familiar stars made their normal noise in Week 10, a handful of fresh faces popped up among the fantasy scoring leaders, too.
Frankly, there were too many to mention even here. That included a group who don't quite qualify for this exercise—which we're limiting to players rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—but are ones you should check the ability of in your league, like Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary.
As for the players who do make our cut, the following three are all worth serious consideration for a roster spot.
Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings (8 Percent Rostered)
Dalvin Cook's offseason departure left a massive void in Minnesota's backfield, and Alexander Mattison had yet to fill it.
Rookie fifth-rounder Ty Chandler could now get his crack at claiming the role after Mattison was forced to exit Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints early with a concussion.
Chandler was involved even before the injury, but that just increased his opportunity. He (literally) ran with it, totaling 45 yards and a score on his 15 carries.
If Mattison is forced to miss any time, Chandler could be a massive boon for whichever manager picks him up. Beyond the heavier workload, he also has a delectable schedule coming up against the fantasy-friendly defenses of the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens (47 Percent Rostered)
Keaton Mitchell was a priority waiver-wire target last week. Still, he went unclaimed in more than half of Yahoo leagues, as managers apparently wanted further proof that the undrafted rookie would remain a part of this offense.
Case closed on that front, folks.
As in Week 9, he didn't seen a ton of work, but he did make his presence felt just about every time he touched the ball. His four touches spanned 66 yards, and he had a rushing score for the second consecutive week. Over this week and last, his two-game tally is up to 12 carries for 172 yards and two scores and two receptions for another 28 yards.
While you'd like to see more involvement, it's worth wagering that Baltimore sees what we're seeing and ups his usage down the stretch. The reward could be massive, and if you don't add him now, you probably aren't getting another chance.
Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans (24 Percent Rostered)
Like Keaton Mitchell, Noah Brown was coming off a head-turning performance in Week 9 and was a popular waiver-wire recommendation this past week.
If you failed to act now, don't let history repeat itself. Not after Brown was even more impressive this time around.
Sure, he failed to find the end zone, but the rest of his stat sheet was wildly encouraging—and loaded with season-highs. Among them were his eight targets, seven receptions and 172 receiving yards.
C.J. Stroud has this passing offense rolling, and you should be seeking as much exposure to it as possible. If Brown keeps seeing a similar level of involvement, his upside is obviously sky-high.