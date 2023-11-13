Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Compared to NBA's Victor Wembanyama by Browns HC Stefanski

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Kyle Hamilton may not be 7'4" like Victor Wembanyama, but that did not stop Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from comparing the Baltimore Ravens defensive back to the San Antonio Spurs rookie.

"We got in that hole early," Stefanski said of Hamilton's pick-six of Deshaun Watson, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "That first pass play, you gotta tip your cap to Kyle Hamilton. He's like Wemby out there playing nickel. You gotta just say 'All right, let's go start this game over.'"

Hamilton rushed off the edge and leaped right into the throwing lane of Watson's first pass Sunday, hauling the ball in and taking it to the house to give the Ravens an early lead. Watson and the Browns would eventually regroup and earn a 33-31 win as time expired, but that does not discount the play of Hamilton.

The second-year safety has already racked up 53 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions this season, putting him on pace for the first Pro Bowl berth of his young career. His versatility has been a major boon to the Ravens defense, which lines him up all over the secondary based on scheme.

He's also shown a bit of leadership, calling out his teammates for blowing Sunday's game to the Browns.

"The past two home games been treated to 30 point wins with the Lions and Seahawks and came out today it was looking the same," Hamilton told reporters. "I feel like guys kind of let off the gas a little bit. Not pointing fingers at all. Just saying from top to bottom as an organization I feel like we could do a better jobs of just locking in. Not that guys weren't locked in, but just be that much more intense, even though we have a lead."

Wembanyama has jumped out to an impressive start to his NBA career, averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He's been particularly impressive on the defensive end, using his length and athleticism to disrupt shots at the rim and even closing out to the three-point line.