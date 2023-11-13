Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

2 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Singletary has steadily seen his attempts increase in recent weeks with the injury to Dameon Pierce, culminating in Week 10 with a 30-carry, 150-yard, 22.1-point performance against the Bengals.

It is entirely too early to tell if that is a sign of things to come but it is promising for a back who was all-but-forgotten after departing Buffalo and joining the Texans in a backup role. The explosion in opportunities, from 13 to 30 against Cincinnati, suggests the coaching staff either game-planned for Singletary to be a bigger factor in Week 10 or understood the value he brings to the offense and wanted to get him going.

Either way, it worked and took some of the pressure off of rookie phenom CJ Stroud, who still put up video game numbers.

With his role in the offense increasing, and the potential for Stroud to find him out of the backfield, it is worth grabbing Singletary off the waiver wire, especially with a showdown with an Arizona Cardinals team that is giving up 24.5 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs on the horizon.