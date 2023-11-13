Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsNovember 13, 2023
At this point in the fantasy season, managers have a good feel for who they can count on to produce in big games and provide them the points they need to pick up a quality win in their leagues.
Names like CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, and Keenan Allen are the go-tos, the players that will consistently deliver.
Then there are the waiver wire additions that ultimately determine the difference between a win and a loss. This week, there are two veteran players who could do just that, especially as they prepare for favorable match-ups.
Who are they and where do the top stars land in Week 11 Flex rankings?
Find out with this preview.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Flex Rankings and Stat Projections
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (10 rec., 145 yards, 2 TDs)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100 yds, TD, 6 rec., 50 yds, TD)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (110 yds, TD, 4 rec., 30 yds, TD)
- Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (90 yds, TD, 6 rec., 70 yds, TD)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (8 rec., 160 yds, TD)
- Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers (10 rec., 110 yds, TD)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (8 rec., 95 yds, 2 TDs)
- Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals (120 yds, TD, 2 rec., 15 yds)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers (85 yds, TD, 5 rec., 65 yds, TD)
- Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (120 yds, TD, 2 rec., 30 yds)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (65 yds, 4 rec., 70 yds, TD)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (100 yds, TD)
- Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (90 yds, 5 rec., 65 yds, TD)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (12 rec., 100 yds)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (10 rec., 125 yds)
Waiver Add: Devin Singletary, Houston Texans
Singletary has steadily seen his attempts increase in recent weeks with the injury to Dameon Pierce, culminating in Week 10 with a 30-carry, 150-yard, 22.1-point performance against the Bengals.
It is entirely too early to tell if that is a sign of things to come but it is promising for a back who was all-but-forgotten after departing Buffalo and joining the Texans in a backup role. The explosion in opportunities, from 13 to 30 against Cincinnati, suggests the coaching staff either game-planned for Singletary to be a bigger factor in Week 10 or understood the value he brings to the offense and wanted to get him going.
Either way, it worked and took some of the pressure off of rookie phenom CJ Stroud, who still put up video game numbers.
With his role in the offense increasing, and the potential for Stroud to find him out of the backfield, it is worth grabbing Singletary off the waiver wire, especially with a showdown with an Arizona Cardinals team that is giving up 24.5 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs on the horizon.
Singletary is available in exactly half of Yahoo and ESPN leagues right now.
Waiver Wire Add: Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has established himself as the unquestioned No. 1 in Dallas, but Brandin Cooks reasserted himself in Week 10 against the Giants, going off with nine catches for 173 yards, and a touchdown.
Fantasy managers should not expect that every week but against a better-than-believed Panthers pass defense that will likely key in on Lamb, Cooks will have the opportunity to shine for a second, consecutive week.
He is unlikely to reach 173, but a 100-yard game with a score should not be out of the question.
The veteran wideout is available in 62 percent of Yahoo and 50 percent of ESPN leagues.