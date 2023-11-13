Peter King Rips Zach Wilson's Jets: 'Can't Think of Anything More Offensively Inept'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Peter King has seen enough of Zach Wilson as the New York Jets' starting quarterback.

King said in his weekly column for NBC Sports he "can't think of anything more offensively inept in all the time I've covered" than the fact the Jets have scored two offensive touchdowns over their last 55 possessions.

"I know why Robert Saleh and the Jets have fervently and consistently defended Wilson for the last couple of months," he wrote. "They figure if they bench Wilson, he's finished. And they want him to benefit from an extended time being mentored by Aaron Rodgers, which is logical. But the problem in not going to either of the backups, Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian, is that you've got a team to face. If the other 21 starters play at Wilson's level, they get benched."

To King's point, there were rumblings earlier in the year that some inside the Jets locker room were frustrated with Saleh going to bat for Wilson to the extent he did.

Then New York reeled off three straight wins, which changed the mood around the team. As long as Wilson wasn't totally abject, maybe the supporting cast around him can be good enough to fuel a playoff push.

But now the Jets have dropped two straight, with Wilson throwing for 526 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. His turnover in Sunday night's 16-12 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders was a backbreaker since the offense had gotten into the red zone in search of the go-ahead score.

The alternatives aren't all that attractive. Tim Boyle is the only other quarterback on the active roster, with Trevor Siemian on the practice squad. In terms of outside additions, the trade deadline has passed, and the pickings are slim in free agency.