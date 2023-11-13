Broncos vs. Bills Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

Broncos vs. Bills Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFNovember 13, 2023
Dalton Kincaid has become one of the fantasy football darlings of the last few weeks in the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills rookie tight end broke loose for 10 catches on 11 targets for 81 yards on Sunday night last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The first-round pick out of Utah should post similar numbers on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, who entered Sunday with the most receiving yards allowed to tight ends.
Kincaid should be one of the first players chosen for DraftKings daily fantasy football lineups for Monday night's matchup.
Stefon Diggs and Courtland Sutton will be popular as well, but Kincaid's recent form and matchup should allow him to produce the highest fantasy point total in the Week 10 finale.
Make Sure Dalton Kincaid Is in Your Lineup
Kincaid's progression can be directly linked with Dawson Knox's move to the injured reserve.
Kincaid and Knox were splitting targets from Josh Allen over the first two months of the season.
In the last three weeks, Kincaid totaled 221 receiving yards on 23 receptions.
A week ago, Kincaid produced four more receptions than Diggs and was only five yards short of the high-yardage mark set by Buffalo's top pass-catcher.
Kincaid carries a cheaper DraftKings salary than Diggs at $8,400 compared to the wide receiver's $12,000.
Both players could be used alongside Allen in a Bills stack, but an argument could be made that Kincaid carries more value because of his abundance of targets over the last three weeks.
Denver could follow the same defensive strategy that Cincinnati had last week. It can put two players on Diggs and force Allen to beat it with his other pass-catchers, a role that Kincaid would thrive in.
Target Pass Catching Running Backs
Buffalo and Denver entered Sunday with two of the five worst receiving-yard concessions to opposing running backs.
The Bills allowed 420 receiving yards on 50 catches, while the Broncos let up 392 yards on 51 receptions, as well as four receiving touchdowns to running backs.
The mismatches on both sides could present opportunities for Samaje Perine and James Cook, who have the most receiving yards among running backs on their respective rosters.
Perine is more of a depth option for DFS rosters than Cook because he is typically used in pass-only situations. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin take up the other backfield responsibilities.
Cook is the only Buffalo running back with more than 200 rushing yards, so he should be utilized more than Perine, but with that comes with a higher roster percentage.
Neither team is terrific against the run either, as they sit in the bottom third against opposing running backs on the ground as well.
The vulnerability in the pass game stands out more than the struggles against the rush, and that is where the extra edge could be found in DFS lineups.
Find Way to Stack Broncos Players
The very easy DFS strategy for Monday would be to put all of Buffalo's stars in your lineup with one or two Denver players.
The contrarian move would be to use a handful of Denver players who carry lower salaries and potentially lower roster percentages compared to Buffalo's stars.
Williams received a heavy dose of carries two weeks ago in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and he could be used in the passing game on early downs to take advantage of Buffalo's weakness against pass-catching running backs.
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the obvious options to pair with Williams and Russell Wilson, but there are some intriguing depth options.
Perine caught at least two passes in every game this season, so he is worth a look at his $1,400 salary.
Marvin Mims is the one player on both rosters who could buy the dip in form on.
The rookie out of Oklahoma produced 242 of his 246 receiving yards in the first four games, but he has not done much with Jeudy and Sutton on the field.
Mims could be utilized by Wilson as a deep-play threat, and due to his recent dip in production, he may not be on the radar of most DFS players at his $3,800 salary.
