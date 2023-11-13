Broncos vs. Bills Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Buffalo and Denver entered Sunday with two of the five worst receiving-yard concessions to opposing running backs.

The Bills allowed 420 receiving yards on 50 catches, while the Broncos let up 392 yards on 51 receptions, as well as four receiving touchdowns to running backs.

The mismatches on both sides could present opportunities for Samaje Perine and James Cook, who have the most receiving yards among running backs on their respective rosters.

Perine is more of a depth option for DFS rosters than Cook because he is typically used in pass-only situations. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin take up the other backfield responsibilities.

Cook is the only Buffalo running back with more than 200 rushing yards, so he should be utilized more than Perine, but with that comes with a higher roster percentage.

Neither team is terrific against the run either, as they sit in the bottom third against opposing running backs on the ground as well.