NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Called Broncos About Patrick Surtain II Ahead of Deadline

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers were not the only team that expressed interest in Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Philadelphia Eagles also checked in on Surtain, reportedly with concern that he could end up with the 49ers if they didn't go for him.

The Broncos ended up sticking with Surtain despite a 3-5 start to the season, referring to him as someone who "checks every box."

Surtain is as dynamic of a defensive pack as they get. The third-year pro has 148 career tackles, 32 pass deflections and seven interceptions. In 2023, he has made 30 tackles with eight pass deflections and an interception.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and is still on his rookie contract. Adding a player like this to an Eagles defense that ranks in the top half of the league and has helped the team to an 8-1 start to the season is a scary thought for opponents.