Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Bears won in all sorts of ways in Week 10.

Chicago picked up a victory on the field on Thursday night against Carolina, and in turn, it moved into pole position for the top pick.

The Panthers are now the only team in the NFL with one win. Arizona, New England and the Giants are the only sides with two wins.

Carolina's misery should continue over the next month, as it faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 and then embarks on a three-game road swing to face the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Frank Reich's side could easily go 0-4 in that stretch, which is exactly what the Bears want.

Chicago's natural first-round pick sits at No. 5 going into Week 11, and it could move up a spot or two with another multi-game losing run.

The Bears face the Detroit Lions twice in the next four weeks and face the Minnesota Vikings before their Week 13 bye.