Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 ResultsNovember 13, 2023
The Chicago Bears emerged as the biggest victor in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Week 10 games on Sunday and Thursday.
The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers to keep the NFC South side at one win, and then they moved into the top spot in the draft order after the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Chicago holds Carolina's 2024 first-round pick from the trade that brought Bryce Young to the Panthers with the top selection in 2023.
Arizona's success in Kyler Murray's first start of the season is a good sign for the Bears and other teams who are in contention for the top pick.
The New York Giants and New England Patriots do not appear to be going anywhere but down in the standings, and at this point in the season, it is probably better for both franchises to land as high of a draft pick as possible.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago (via Carolina - 1-8)
2. New York Giants (2-8)
3. Arizona (2-8)
4. New England (2-8)
5. Chicago (3-7)
6. Green Bay (3-6)
7. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
8. Tennessee (3-6)
9. Denver (3-5)
10. Atlanta (4-6)
11. Washington (4-6)
12. Tampa Bay (4-5)
13. Las Vegas (4-5)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
15. Indianapolis (5-5)
16. New York Jets (4-4)
17. Buffalo (5-4)
18. Cincinnati (5-4)
19. New Orleans (5-5)
20. Arizona (via Houston - 5-4)
21. Minnesota (6-4)
22. Dallas (6-3)
23. Pittsburgh (6-3)
24. Houston (via Cleveland - 6-3)
25. Miami (6-3)
26. Seattle (6-3)
27. San Francisco (6-3)
28. Jacksonville (6-3)
29. Baltimore (7-3)
30. Detroit (7-2)
31. Kansas City (7-2)
32. Philadelphia (8-1)
Bears Own Top Pick After Week 10
The Bears won in all sorts of ways in Week 10.
Chicago picked up a victory on the field on Thursday night against Carolina, and in turn, it moved into pole position for the top pick.
The Panthers are now the only team in the NFL with one win. Arizona, New England and the Giants are the only sides with two wins.
Carolina's misery should continue over the next month, as it faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 and then embarks on a three-game road swing to face the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
Frank Reich's side could easily go 0-4 in that stretch, which is exactly what the Bears want.
Chicago's natural first-round pick sits at No. 5 going into Week 11, and it could move up a spot or two with another multi-game losing run.
The Bears face the Detroit Lions twice in the next four weeks and face the Minnesota Vikings before their Week 13 bye.
Chicago should enter the final four weeks of the regular season with a strong chance of landing a pair of top-five picks.
Kyler Murray's Return Changes Top Five Race
The Murray-led Cardinals comeback on Sunday shifted around the top five.
The Cardinals moved into the No. 3 spot behind the Giants on the strength of schedule tiebreaker.
New England has the best strength of schedule out of the trio of two-win teams. The Patriots' schedule is tougher by one-hundredth of a percentage point, per Tankathon.
The Cardinals may not be interested in the strength of schedule tiebreaker over the next few weeks.
Arizona is best equipped out of the teams in the top five picks to go on a winning run. Murray's knee is only going to get stronger as the weeks go on.
The Giants and Patriots once again proved in Week 10 they have subpar quarterback play and are nowhere close to winning games.
The only chance either side has to win for the rest of the season is in their Week 12 head-to-head battle.
Arizona could inch ahead of both teams in the coming weeks depending on how competitive Murray makes it look against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers in the three games ahead of the Week 14 bye.