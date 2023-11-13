X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Catch Heat from NFL Fans in Loss to Davante Adams, Raiders

    Julia StumbaughNovember 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The New York Jets defense forced a fumble late Sunday night, allowing the offense a chance to come back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Instead, Zach Wilson threw an interception.

    That moment summed up a frustrating night for the Jets' offense, which scored no touchdowns during a 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

    Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 86 receiving yards on six receptions and 13 targets in the win.

    Fans were not impressed by the Jets offense accruing 365 total yards without ever making it into the end zone.

    Dylan @nyjetsfansonly

    Watching the Jets defense vs watching the Jets offense <a href="https://t.co/phILD6VoAx">pic.twitter.com/phILD6VoAx</a>

    Brandon Howard @RocTheJetsFan

    Jets: *Get huge play*<br><br>Offense, Number 87: <a href="https://t.co/pxygW8A6Yb">pic.twitter.com/pxygW8A6Yb</a>

    Football Perspective @fbgchase

    The Jets have 23 field goals this season.<br><br>The Jets offense has scored 8 touchdowns.<br><br>Unreal.

    Things started going wrong for New York in the first 15 minutes.

    Penalties and a Wilson pass that hit the hands of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and bounced off led the Jets to settle for two field goals in the first quarter.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> got to the Raiders 32 and then this happened:<br><br>- CJ Uzomah holding penalty<br>- Garrett Wilson drop<br>- 5-yard completion to Tyler Conklin on 3rd and 18

    Wilson made it to the end zone on a 23-yard scramble in the second quarter, but the play was reviewed and called back after it was ruled he had stepped out of bounds.

    Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Catch Heat from NFL Fans in Loss to Davante Adams, Raiders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    A Breece Hall touchdown was nullified for a holding penalty.

    Once again, the Jets settled for a field goal.

    New York went into halftime holding a 9-6 lead, but fans were dissatisfied which what was close to being a larger advantage.

    NFL @NFL

    Stepped out at the 3, but Zach Wilson used his legs to get near the end zone 💨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO">https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO</a> <a href="https://t.co/DZKQE2yZvd">pic.twitter.com/DZKQE2yZvd</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    The Jets played so much better then the score indicates. The disgusting amount of penalties are the only reason why it's a 3 point game. <br><br>Saleh needs to hold these guys accountable for that. It can't happen.

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    Feels like the Jets should be up more but penalties, penalties and penalties

    Philadelphia Sports Guy @BrammerHammer23

    That holding penalty is the jets whole season in one play. Its not all Zach Wilson fault. Now they have to settle for another FG.

    Justin Diamond @_justinddiamond

    There are a lack of words to describe the frustration of the Jets penalties.

    Lou N @Lou2Jigga

    Penalties keep stopping Zach from being great, this is bs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Ethan Greenberg @EGreenbergJets

    Jets offense stalls in the red zone again after two backbreaking penalties. <br><br>Inches away from 13-3. Instead, it's 9-3 with 11:48 left in the first half.

    Eric Gonzalez @ericgonzo1208

    Can't blame Zach for this.. penalties are killing this offense for the past 2-3 weeks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Viewers were less sympathetic toward Wilson as the game continued and the Jets quarterback struggled to get the ball in the end zone.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    O'Connell, a rookie, makes a play in the red zone. Zach Wilson, in his third year, incapable of making a play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Robert Saleh is a very good coach.. and Joe Douglas has done good things as the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> GM. But the idea that they were both ok with Zach Wilson being the backup plan behind Rodgers after what they saw last season is truly inexcusable

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    Zach Wilson isn't able to sense the pressure and he fumbles again.<br><br>Feels like everytime he's hit he fumbles. It's a serious, serious problem.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are very lucky they fell on that.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Penalties haven't helped, but Zach Wilson has cooled off after his fast start. He's now 11 of 20 passing (55%) for 124 yards. He has been a weapon as a runner — 3 rushes for 53. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jets</a>

    Nick Faria @Nick_Faria1720

    Good lord thats a terrible miss from Zach Wilson. <br><br>Lot of good things today, but like the rest if the offense, it just devolves down the stretch.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> still can't find the end zone after big plays.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    It's something there with Zach Wilson but he just not ready fully ready yet

    The Jets offense continued to struggle with discipline as the team racked up eight penalties for 83 yards.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> jumped. That's penalty No. 8. Good for 83 yards. Unreal.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The Jets in quick succession went from gaining 12 yards on a pass (called back) to losing 20 yards on penalties.

    Matt O'Leary @MattOLearyNY

    Unacceptable. Penalty after penalty <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Jim Geraghty @jimgeraghty

    Yet another big play nullified by a penalty. Revealing stat, that's the 479,456th time that has happened to the Jets in the past four games.

    The Raiders tied the game at nine points apiece in third quarter after the Jets were unable to score a touchdown for the 33rd straight drive.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    The Jets have gone 33 straight drives without a TD, 3rd longest by any team this season. NE had 39, NYG had 38. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    robert @rcneumann

    Jets 33 straight drives without a TD. That might be the most ridiculous stat I've ever seen.

    WillyC @C1231Will

    33. I repeat 33 consecutive drives without an offensive touchdown. My goodness <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Tanner Phifer @TannerPhiferNFL

    33 consecutive Jets' drives without a touchdown. Embarrassing. Why is Hackett still calling plays? It's not all on him but something has to be changed.

    The Raiders scored the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Well, the Raiders scored the first touchdown. In this game, that feels insurmountable for the Jets offense.

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    One touchdown should not feel insurmountable but with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> pathetic offense it is.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    You cannot expect your defense to pitch a shutout every week. They literally have 0 room for error. This drive isn't on them. This is on Nathaniel Hackett's offense for continuing to do nothing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Andy Vasquez @andy_vasquez

    Look, a touchdown. The Jets didn't score it and now they're in deep trouble down 16-9 with 14:10 to go. (Got to feel for the defense. Offense is forcing them to pitch a perfect game every time out and that's not a reasonable standard.)

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    The Jets defense makes the Raiders offense look like the Jets offense and the Jets offense makes the Raiders defense looks like the Jets defense

    The Jets defense forced a Raiders turnover to give Wilson and the offense another chance late in the final 15 minutes.

    NFL @NFL

    Jamien Sherwood forces the fumble and the Jets take over!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO">https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO</a> <a href="https://t.co/g9gWv0UKIT">pic.twitter.com/g9gWv0UKIT</a>

    That was when a Wilson pass intended for Allen Lazard was picked off by linebacker Robert Spillane.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ZACH WILSON PICKED OFF 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/Fns5I5Mreq">pic.twitter.com/Fns5I5Mreq</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Zach Wilson just telegraphed a pass for Allen Lazard. Did not see the defender breaking. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> picked it off. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> were, of course, in the red zone. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJ</a> do have all three timeouts to get the ball back. <br><br>But that is just killer. Brutal. With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> &amp;…

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    "Zach Wilson might lead a comeback."<br><br>Zach Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/lN8na1P1uZ">pic.twitter.com/lN8na1P1uZ</a>

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Zach Wilson certainly knows how to stay on brand.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Well, Zach Wilson threw his first pick in a while at the worst possible time.

    Jim Rome @jimrome

    Most Zach Wilson thing ever. Most Jets thing ever. Who DIDN'T know that was going to happen?!

    With their second straight win, the Raiders improved to 5-5 in rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's third career start.

    The Jets fall to 4-5 on the season with the loss. The New York team will face a steep climb back to .500 next Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins, who are 4-0 at home.