Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Catch Heat from NFL Fans in Loss to Davante Adams, Raiders

Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Catch Heat from NFL Fans in Loss to Davante Adams, RaidersNovember 13, 2023
The New York Jets defense forced a fumble late Sunday night, allowing the offense a chance to come back against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Instead, Zach Wilson threw an interception.
That moment summed up a frustrating night for the Jets' offense, which scored no touchdowns during a 16-12 loss to the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 86 receiving yards on six receptions and 13 targets in the win.
Fans were not impressed by the Jets offense accruing 365 total yards without ever making it into the end zone.
Things started going wrong for New York in the first 15 minutes.
Penalties and a Wilson pass that hit the hands of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and bounced off led the Jets to settle for two field goals in the first quarter.
Wilson made it to the end zone on a 23-yard scramble in the second quarter, but the play was reviewed and called back after it was ruled he had stepped out of bounds.
A Breece Hall touchdown was nullified for a holding penalty.
Once again, the Jets settled for a field goal.
New York went into halftime holding a 9-6 lead, but fans were dissatisfied which what was close to being a larger advantage.
NFL @NFL
Stepped out at the 3, but Zach Wilson used his legs to get near the end zone 💨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO">https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO</a> <a href="https://t.co/DZKQE2yZvd">pic.twitter.com/DZKQE2yZvd</a>
Viewers were less sympathetic toward Wilson as the game continued and the Jets quarterback struggled to get the ball in the end zone.
trey wingo @wingoz
Robert Saleh is a very good coach.. and Joe Douglas has done good things as the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> GM. But the idea that they were both ok with Zach Wilson being the backup plan behind Rodgers after what they saw last season is truly inexcusable
Nick Faria @Nick_Faria1720
Good lord thats a terrible miss from Zach Wilson. <br><br>Lot of good things today, but like the rest if the offense, it just devolves down the stretch.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> still can't find the end zone after big plays.
The Jets offense continued to struggle with discipline as the team racked up eight penalties for 83 yards.
The Raiders tied the game at nine points apiece in third quarter after the Jets were unable to score a touchdown for the 33rd straight drive.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
The Jets have gone 33 straight drives without a TD, 3rd longest by any team this season. NE had 39, NYG had 38. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
The Raiders scored the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
You cannot expect your defense to pitch a shutout every week. They literally have 0 room for error. This drive isn't on them. This is on Nathaniel Hackett's offense for continuing to do nothing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
The Jets defense forced a Raiders turnover to give Wilson and the offense another chance late in the final 15 minutes.
NFL @NFL
Jamien Sherwood forces the fumble and the Jets take over!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO">https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO</a> <a href="https://t.co/g9gWv0UKIT">pic.twitter.com/g9gWv0UKIT</a>
That was when a Wilson pass intended for Allen Lazard was picked off by linebacker Robert Spillane.
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
Zach Wilson just telegraphed a pass for Allen Lazard. Did not see the defender breaking. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> picked it off. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> were, of course, in the red zone. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJ</a> do have all three timeouts to get the ball back. <br><br>But that is just killer. Brutal. With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> &…
With their second straight win, the Raiders improved to 5-5 in rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's third career start.
The Jets fall to 4-5 on the season with the loss. The New York team will face a steep climb back to .500 next Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins, who are 4-0 at home.