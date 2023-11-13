Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Catch Heat from NFL Fans in Loss to Davante Adams, Raiders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Jets defense forced a fumble late Sunday night, allowing the offense a chance to come back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Instead, Zach Wilson threw an interception.

That moment summed up a frustrating night for the Jets' offense, which scored no touchdowns during a 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 86 receiving yards on six receptions and 13 targets in the win.

Fans were not impressed by the Jets offense accruing 365 total yards without ever making it into the end zone.

Things started going wrong for New York in the first 15 minutes.

Penalties and a Wilson pass that hit the hands of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and bounced off led the Jets to settle for two field goals in the first quarter.

Wilson made it to the end zone on a 23-yard scramble in the second quarter, but the play was reviewed and called back after it was ruled he had stepped out of bounds.

A Breece Hall touchdown was nullified for a holding penalty.

Once again, the Jets settled for a field goal.

New York went into halftime holding a 9-6 lead, but fans were dissatisfied which what was close to being a larger advantage.

Viewers were less sympathetic toward Wilson as the game continued and the Jets quarterback struggled to get the ball in the end zone.

The Jets offense continued to struggle with discipline as the team racked up eight penalties for 83 yards.

The Raiders tied the game at nine points apiece in third quarter after the Jets were unable to score a touchdown for the 33rd straight drive.

The Raiders scored the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

The Jets defense forced a Raiders turnover to give Wilson and the offense another chance late in the final 15 minutes.

That was when a Wilson pass intended for Allen Lazard was picked off by linebacker Robert Spillane.

With their second straight win, the Raiders improved to 5-5 in rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's third career start.