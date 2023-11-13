Trevon Diggs Hypes Cowboys During Blowout Win Over Giants: 'We Going to the Bowl'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Trevon Diggs may not be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys anytime soon but that doesn't mean his support of the team has lost any enthusiasm.

Following the Cowboys dominant 49-17 victory over the New York Giants Sunday, Diggs took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to describe his faith in the team to take a deep run in the playoffs.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in September after playing in just two games this season for the Cowboys. He was as effective as always in those games, logging four tackles, three pass deflections and an interception, and his loss was a huge blow to a Cowboys defense that is among the top units in the league.

Dallas has gone 4-3 since Diggs got injured but remains a true contender to come out of the NFC. The demolition of the Giants showcased that as Dallas officially outscored its division rival 89-17 in the season series and clearly showcased that they belong towards the top echelon of teams in the NFL.