Cardinals' Kyler Murray Excites NFL Fans By Beating Falcons in Return from Injury

Mike Christy/Getty Images

In his first game since tearing his ACL 11 months ago, Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray looked like his old self as he led the team to a 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray finished with 249 yards and an interception on 19-of-32 passing while also adding 33 rushing yards and a touchdown. He spearheaded a two-minute drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated with a game-winning 23-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired.

Murray impressed from start to finish by showing off the arm talent and the creativity that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He looked comfortable using his legs to escape trouble, picking up a key third down with a 13-yard scramble during the game-winning drive. He also threw a 33-yard pass to Trey McBride to set up Prater's walk-off field goal.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-8 in Murray's return.

Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Murray in Sunday's comeback victory:

At this point, the Cardinals are in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Murray's return gives the team a legitimate chance to string together some success over the second half of the season.