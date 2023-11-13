X

    Cardinals' Kyler Murray Excites NFL Fans By Beating Falcons in Return from Injury

    Doric SamNovember 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)
    Mike Christy/Getty Images

    In his first game since tearing his ACL 11 months ago, Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray looked like his old self as he led the team to a 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

    Murray finished with 249 yards and an interception on 19-of-32 passing while also adding 33 rushing yards and a touchdown. He spearheaded a two-minute drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated with a game-winning 23-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired.

    Murray impressed from start to finish by showing off the arm talent and the creativity that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He looked comfortable using his legs to escape trouble, picking up a key third down with a 13-yard scramble during the game-winning drive. He also threw a 33-yard pass to Trey McBride to set up Prater's walk-off field goal.

    The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-8 in Murray's return.

    Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Murray in Sunday's comeback victory:

    Kyler Burd @AZCard_BurdsEye

    Not going to lie, kind of emotional right now. <br><br>Kyler Murray came back from a major injury and just led his team to a victory. <br><br>CARDINALS WIN

    Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable

    Kyler Murray returns and the Arizona Cardinals are winning football games again.<br><br>Not a coincidence.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    KYLER MURRAY MAKING MAGIC HAPPEN 🪄<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Gk5VTfsFjO">pic.twitter.com/Gk5VTfsFjO</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    KYLER MURRAY IS BACK 🔥<br><br>He was +250 to score a TD on COD release week<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/c27TVaP0Jn">pic.twitter.com/c27TVaP0Jn</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyler Murray hasn't played in 335 days and snapped the Cardinals' 6-game losing streak in his return 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/BlyuMGQKot">pic.twitter.com/BlyuMGQKot</a>

    George Stoia III @GeorgeStoia

    What an awesome moment for Kyler Murray.

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    Kyler Murray answers the bell. What a performance in his season debut. <br><br>The worst team in the NFL without him looks like a competent group with QB1 on the field.

    Derek Brown @DBro_FFB

    Kyler Murray looking very Kyler Murray today. He should be a Top 12 QB ROS.

    Unmistakable Latin Flavor @PBSImpulse9

    Oh I took a nap so I missed this but…<br><br>KYLER MURRAY HOURS <a href="https://t.co/ff94VovjtC">pic.twitter.com/ff94VovjtC</a>

    vic @redseavic

    this half of Kyler Murray is better than anything we saw last year outside the Raiders game.

    Kyler Burd @AZCard_BurdsEye

    2 quarters into his return from an ACL tear, Kyler Murray has: <br><br>- 143 passing yards<br>- 61.1% completion<br>- 13 rushing yards <br>- 1 rushing touchdown

    Dani Sureck @DaniSureck

    Kyler Murray scoring a touchdown with his legs, 11 months to the day after tearing his ACL on this field, is poetic justice

    Mark McClune @MarkMcClune

    The biggest take away from the first half. Kyler Murray looks like Kyler Murray. A rushing touchdown to cut the Falcons lead to 14-12

    Shane P. Hallam @ShanePHallam

    The league is better with Kyler Murray starting in it

    At this point, the Cardinals are in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Murray's return gives the team a legitimate chance to string together some success over the second half of the season.

    Murray and the Cardinals will return to action next Sunday against the Houston Texans.