Cardinals' Kyler Murray Excites NFL Fans By Beating Falcons in Return from Injury

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Excites NFL Fans By Beating Falcons in Return from InjuryNovember 13, 2023
In his first game since tearing his ACL 11 months ago, Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray looked like his old self as he led the team to a 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Murray finished with 249 yards and an interception on 19-of-32 passing while also adding 33 rushing yards and a touchdown. He spearheaded a two-minute drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated with a game-winning 23-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired.
Murray impressed from start to finish by showing off the arm talent and the creativity that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He looked comfortable using his legs to escape trouble, picking up a key third down with a 13-yard scramble during the game-winning drive. He also threw a 33-yard pass to Trey McBride to set up Prater's walk-off field goal.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-8 in Murray's return.
Fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Murray in Sunday's comeback victory:
At this point, the Cardinals are in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Murray's return gives the team a legitimate chance to string together some success over the second half of the season.
Murray and the Cardinals will return to action next Sunday against the Houston Texans.