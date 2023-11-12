Caitlin Clark Sets Iowa's Scoring Record, Matches Sabrina Ionescu Triple-Double Mark

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Caitlin Clark added to her legendary career on Sunday, becoming Iowa's all-time leading scorer and recording her 12th career triple-double to lead the No. 3 Hawkeyes to a 94-53 win over Northern Iowa.

Clark finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Per ESPN, she joins Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in Division I history to record a triple-double in four different seasons.

The reigning National Player of the Year and unanimous preseason All-American now has 2,813 points, passing Megan Gustafson's previous record of 2,804 from 2015 to 2019. Iowa's all-time men's leader is Luka Garza, who has 2,306 career points.

After No. 1 LSU lost its season opener on Monday and No. 2 UConn lost to unranked N.C. State on Sunday, the door is open for Clark and the Hawkeyes to claim the No. 1 spot in this week's polls amid their 3-0 start.