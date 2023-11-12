X

    Caitlin Clark Sets Iowa's Scoring Record, Matches Sabrina Ionescu Triple-Double Mark

    Doric SamNovember 12, 2023

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Iowa, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Iowa won 94-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    Caitlin Clark added to her legendary career on Sunday, becoming Iowa's all-time leading scorer and recording her 12th career triple-double to lead the No. 3 Hawkeyes to a 94-53 win over Northern Iowa.

    Clark finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Per ESPN, she joins Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in Division I history to record a triple-double in four different seasons.

    Big Ten Women's Basketball @B1Gwbball

    Your new <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> scoring leader: Caitlin Clark. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/pn5ssDnsih">pic.twitter.com/pn5ssDnsih</a>

    The reigning National Player of the Year and unanimous preseason All-American now has 2,813 points, passing Megan Gustafson's previous record of 2,804 from 2015 to 2019. Iowa's all-time men's leader is Luka Garza, who has 2,306 career points.

    After No. 1 LSU lost its season opener on Monday and No. 2 UConn lost to unranked N.C. State on Sunday, the door is open for Clark and the Hawkeyes to claim the No. 1 spot in this week's polls amid their 3-0 start.

    Iowa will be back in action on Thursday against Kansas State.

