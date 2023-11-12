X

WCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMS

    Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn Getting Upset by Unranked N.C. State Shocks WCBB Fans

    Doric SamNovember 12, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 12: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies dribbles up court against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half of the game at Reynolds Coliseum on November 12, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    After No. 1 LSU went down in its season opener on Monday, it didn't take long for another major upset to happen, as No. 2 UConn lost its second game of the year to unranked N.C. State on Sunday 92-81.

    Huskies star Paige Bueckers scored 27 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a stellar performance by Wolfpack junior guard Saniya Rivers, who stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

    UConn held a one-point lead at halftime, but N.C. State managed to pull away at the start of the fourth quarter thanks to an 11-0 run.

    Aaliyah Edwards added 21 points for the Huskies and Aziaha James chipped in 18 points for the Wolfpack. UConn struggled on defense and allowed N.C. State to shoot 52.5 percent from the field. There was also a huge free-throw disparity, with the Wolfpack getting to the line 28 times compared to just 11 times for the Huskies.

    It was UConn's first loss to N.C. State since the 1998 regional final that sent the Wolfpack to their lone Final Four appearance in program history.

    Fans online were surprised by the Huskies' loss on Sunday:

    Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn Getting Upset by Unranked N.C. State Shocks WCBB Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    How about this stat? With No. 2 UConn losing today and No. 1 LSU losing on Monday, this is the first time in at least 25 years the Associated Press preseason poll Nos. 1 and 2 lost before the 2nd poll was released, via <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Markeshia A. Grant, M. Ed @savvyfive

    UConn loss to NC STATE <a href="https://t.co/ltqAaXzlGu">pic.twitter.com/ltqAaXzlGu</a>

    U-C-O-N-N @UConn_5

    Sorry but has the game passed Geno by?<br><br>Not a knee jerk reaction, I've been saying for years about his lack of acknowledgment to the physical play the refs allow teams to play and his lack of recruiting to solve for it.<br><br>We are soft mentally/emotionally and have been for years.

    94 Feet WBB @94FeetWBB

    NC State stuns UConn 92-81<br><br>This has been the craziest strat to the season yet as the two top teams fall. Who will be the new number one tomorrow👀👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/gOvRrcTfw9">pic.twitter.com/gOvRrcTfw9</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    2nd-ranked UConn was beaten by unranked NC State on Sunday, 92-81.<br><br>The 92 points allowed are the most given up by a UConn team in a game decided in regulation since Feb. 1, 2001, when they gave 92 in a loss to then-No. 3 Tennessee. <a href="https://t.co/htRAHbI5ZQ">pic.twitter.com/htRAHbI5ZQ</a>

    Rachel Galligan @RachGall

    The first time since 1998, NC State has beaten UConn.<br><br>There was zero answer for Saniya Rivers today. Unbelievably dominant performance against No 2 Huskies.<br><br>33 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals.

    Dave Doeren @StateCoachD

    Let's Go!!! Great win today Coach Moore and the Women's Basketball Team over UConn!!! Balling!!! That was awesome.

    Gray🤙🏼1️⃣ @Grayson__24

    UConn out here losing to unranked teams while SC is beating top 15 teams by 30 <br><br>We are not the same

    Daniel Connolly @DanielVConnolly

    A historically bad defensive performance by UConn today <a href="https://t.co/y5kwmxg8ve">https://t.co/y5kwmxg8ve</a>

    Michael Tracey @MichaelTracey_

    This isn't a case of beating an over ranked team at the beginning of the year. This is UConn. They may not be at the height of their dominance of the sport but they still have Geno. They still have 2-3 of the best players in the country.<br><br>Huge win for Wes Moore and the squad

    Ghost Mike Toscano @mtosc98

    No excuse for this one. UConn got thoroughly outplayed, humbled, and deserved this loss. Not much of a silver lining. Not much else to say.<br><br>Come together, learn from it, be better tomorrow.

    LSU's loss on Monday opened the door for UConn to take the No. 1 spot in the rankings this week, but Sunday's loss will knock the Huskies down in the polls. While it was good to see Bueckers back in her usual form, there are issues on the defensive side of the ball that need to be addressed if UConn wants to be successful this year.

    The Huskies will have a few days to regroup, as they will have another tough matchup against No. 14 Maryland on Thursday.